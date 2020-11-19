Faith in Focus: Healing after the election

On Saturday, Nov. 7, we learned of the death of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (zikrono levrakhah, may his memory be for blessing), the former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom. I have been a big fan of Rabbi Sacks for several years, having read several of his books, and by following him on Facebook.

He published “The Dignity of Difference: How to Avoid the Clash of Civilizations” in 2002. In 2015 he released “Not in God’s Name: Confronting Religious Violence.” Rabbi Sacks for years worked for understanding and friendship among people of different faiths, and also for embracing our differences. He said “God has given us many faiths, but only one world in which to co-exist. May your work help all of us to cherish our commonalities and feel enlarged by our differences.”

One quote from “The Dignity of Difference” really strikes me as applicable to our divided country right now. “We must make ourselves open to their stories, which may profoundly conflict with ours. We must even, at times, be ready to hear of their pain, humiliation and resentment and discover that their image of us is anything but our image of ourselves. We must learn the art of conversation, from which truth emerges ... from the quite different process of letting our world be enlarged by the presence of others who think, act and interpret reality in ways radically different from our own.”