Faith in Focus: Healing after the election

Well, the election is past us. Many of us are very relieved. Some are disappointed, some are angry, some are celebrating.
I was walking through the streets of Newport (Perry County) just after the announcement of the winner, heading to my car. As I started to open my car, a car went past me, rather fast, and the passenger yelled “[expletive] Biden.” Clearly he was angry at the announcement. I can imagine he also felt great fear and pain, wondering where and how he will belong in the years to come.
I started thinking about the issues of how we as a nation will heal. I know that among my immediate neighbors, we do not discuss politics and the only way we might know about political leanings is from yard signs. We still get along well, despite our politics. I am blessed with good neighbors. I feel confident that we can go on being good neighbors to each other.
But what about the angry people who are also our neighbors, even though we may not know their names or anything about their lives? There was a lot of anger in the last month before Election Day, demonstrated in part by theft and destruction of political signs. Can we simply put all that behind us? I don’t think it will be that easy.
So I started searching for some Jewish wisdom to help guide me in what I can do to help heal our country. And I found some—although it was a very sad event that first led me to this wisdom.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, we learned of the death of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (zikrono levrakhah, may his memory be for blessing), the former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom. I have been a big fan of Rabbi Sacks for several years, having read several of his books, and by following him on Facebook.
He published “The Dignity of Difference: How to Avoid the Clash of Civilizations” in 2002. In 2015 he released “Not in God’s Name: Confronting Religious Violence.” Rabbi Sacks for years worked for understanding and friendship among people of different faiths, and also for embracing our differences. He said “God has given us many faiths, but only one world in which to co-exist. May your work help all of us to cherish our commonalities and feel enlarged by our differences.”
One quote from “The Dignity of Difference” really strikes me as applicable to our divided country right now. “We must make ourselves open to their stories, which may profoundly conflict with ours. We must even, at times, be ready to hear of their pain, humiliation and resentment and discover that their image of us is anything but our image of ourselves. We must learn the art of conversation, from which truth emerges ... from the quite different process of letting our world be enlarged by the presence of others who think, act and interpret reality in ways radically different from our own.”
Yes, we need to start listening to our neighbors, instead of living in our social media “bubbles” in which we all agree with each other. We must learn that those with whom we disagree politically are not stupid, are not uneducated, are not unpatriotic, are not evil—which is what we often think and share in our bubbles.
Instead, we need to listen without judgment; we need to listen to what is important to those who do not agree with us politically. By listening we will start to see and appreciate people as people, not just supporters of one political party or one candidate.
Fred Rogers (Mister Rogers) said “I believe that appreciation is a holy thing, that when we look for what’s best in a person we happen to be with at the moment, we’re doing what God does all the time. So in loving and appreciating our neighbor, we’re participating in something sacred.”
This is far more than trying to be nice to strangers; we need to start meeting new people outside of our bubbles, and start listening to each other. What applies in interfaith work also applies here—it is hard to hate someone when you get to truly know that person.
Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, of the New York City Central Synagogue, said, on Nov. 7, “Many people felt that the soul of our nation was in the balance during this election, but the soul of our nation is in the balance now, after this election. It will be shaped by how we see the other, the stranger on the other side, and rebuild a United States of America that does not leave half of the America behind. Ken yehi ratzon, let it be so.”
Together, let us pledge: Let it be so!
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the President of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.
