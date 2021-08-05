Faith in Focus: Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Father's Day!

What? Mother's Day in July? And Father's day in August?

Well, yes! It sure is for me. You see, being a Muslim, I get to celebrate my mother and father every single day of the year. Islam has bestowed a very special honor to one's parents while giving them the highest regards and esteem.

There is a great emphasis on a person to be kind, compassionate and respectful to their parents. There are multiple verses in the Muslim's holy book Quran that strongly command a person to be polite, grateful and obedient to their parents under all circumstances except when the parents go against the teachings of Islam.

Allah says: "And we have enjoined upon man goodness to parents. But if they endeavor to make you associate with Me that of which you have no knowledge, do not obey them..." (Quran verse 29:8)

"For Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age (while) with you, say not to them (so much as)"uff", and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word." (verse 17:23)