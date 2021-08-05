Faith in Focus: Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day!
Happy Father's Day!
What? Mother's Day in July? And Father's day in August?
Well, yes! It sure is for me. You see, being a Muslim, I get to celebrate my mother and father every single day of the year. Islam has bestowed a very special honor to one's parents while giving them the highest regards and esteem.
There is a great emphasis on a person to be kind, compassionate and respectful to their parents. There are multiple verses in the Muslim's holy book Quran that strongly command a person to be polite, grateful and obedient to their parents under all circumstances except when the parents go against the teachings of Islam.
Allah says: "And we have enjoined upon man goodness to parents. But if they endeavor to make you associate with Me that of which you have no knowledge, do not obey them..." (Quran verse 29:8)
"For Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age (while) with you, say not to them (so much as)"uff", and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word." (verse 17:23)
The command to respect parents and to be patient with them is so pronounced that even a small, insignificant word such as "uff" is also forbidden. The word "uff" here is equivalent to "argh" and translates into an expression of frustration, annoyance or displeasure. Instead, speak to them softly with great esteem and thoughtfulness.
The Quran orders us to exhibit utmost care with utmost humility in our dealings with our parents especially at their very vulnerable old age when oftentimes a person starts behaving like a young child. At those moments, Allah reminds a person to show mercy, patience and love just the way our parents showed mercy and love while caring for us when we were young.
The similarity of this act has been beautifully represented in an example of how a bird would lower its wings to protect and nurture its offspring.
"And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, my Lord, Have mercy upon them as they brought me up (when I was) small." (verse 17:24)
In Islam, a mother has been given much greater honor and higher esteem than that of a father, acknowledging the fact that she endures greater pain and responsibility while carrying and caring for her child.
"And We have enjoined upon man (care) for his parents. His mother carried him, (increasing her) in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years. Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the (final) destination." (verse 31:14-15)
Prophet Muhammad PBUH (peace be upon him) has also highlighted, "Heaven lies beneath the feet of mothers," meaning, by treating mother with utmost love, respect and kindness, one would attain the highest reward that is the Paradise.
On another occasion, Prophet Muhammad PBUH said, "Allah has forbidden you to be undutiful to your mothers"
These are indeed trying times of the COVID pandemic. The disease has claimed many lives, confined many to their houses or within different borders. The struggle of not being able to hug or visit, feeling helpless for not being able to care for your loved ones, or even to accompany them to hospital, watching them suffer and not being able to relieve their pain, all that should be enough to serve as a reminder that loved ones won't be around us for long and that we should never take them for granted.
Parents are indeed the greatest blessing a person could have; cherish them not reject them, appreciate them not frown upon them, celebrate them each and every day of their lives, for the prayers and blessings that enclose you and protect you from harm will soon be gone.
Let's strive to become a living embodiment of the following teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, for our parents to continually bless them even after they no longer are with us.
"When a man dies, his good deeds come to an end except three, ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge and righteous offspring who will pray for him."
Erum Ahmad is a local artist and a member of Central PA Muslim Community