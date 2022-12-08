Faith in Focus: Hanukkah and the Jewish calendar

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, starts late this year. Last year, in 2021, the holiday started on Nov. 28, and 2020 it started on Dec. 10. This year, we light our first candle for the first night of the 8-day festival on Dec. 18.

Why does Hanukkah move around so much when Christmas is always on Dec. 25 each year? Hanukkah, like most Jewish holidays, jumps around the calendar each year, because the Jewish holidays are scheduled on a Lunar calendar, instead of the secular, “Gregorian” calendar. Hanukkah always starts on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev and runs for eight days to the second day of the month of Tevet.

How the Hebrew months align with the Gregorian calendar will change from year to year. You may notice this same effect with other Jewish holidays, like Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Sometimes they come in early September, sometimes in October.

The Jewish calendar is a lunar calendar that gets “adjusted” from time to time to keep it somewhat in sync with the solar calendar. Our secular calendar, which we use daily, is a solar calendar, and is based on a 365-day year. But every fourth year we add a Leap Year, adding a 366th day, so that our secular calendar stays in sync with the astronomical year, or seasonal year.

Unlike the secular calendar, the Jewish calendar year is only 354 days long. There are usually 12 months in the Jewish calendar. Each of the 12 months is 29 or 30 days long in the Jewish calendar, but in the secular calendar, months are 30- or 31-days long.

The first Jewish calendar month is Nisan, which occurs in the spring and is the month in which Passover occurs. Nisan is always 30 days long. Following Nisan is Iyyar, 29 days long. Sivan comes next, with 30 days, and then Tammuz with 29 days. Now we are into summer, and Av, with the fast day Tisha b’Av, comes next, with 30 days.

So, the pattern is a 30-day month, followed by a 29-day month. After Av comes Elul, a 29-day month. Then comes Tishri, a 30-day month, on which the first day is Rosh Hashanah, and the 10th day is Yom Kippur. This is usually September. Next comes Heshvan, a 29-day month, followed by Kislev, the 30-day month in which Hanukkah starts. After Kislev is Tevet, and then Shevat, another 30-day month.

Tu Bi’shvat, the Jewish New Year for Trees, occurs during this month, which is usually January or February. Finally comes Adar, the last month of the Jewish year, during which we celebrate Purim.

So, if the Jewish calendar has only 354 days each year, how do we keep the lunar calendar in sync with the secular, solar calendar? The Jewish calendar has a Leap Month, a 13th month called Adar II, a second month of Adar, which is added into a year seven times in a 19-year cycle. A second month of Adar, between the “regular” Adar and the month of Nisan, is added in years 3, 6, 8, 11, 24, 17 and 19 of a 19-year cycle. That ensures that we do not have Rosh Hashanah in January or Passover in October.

This year in the Jewish Calendar, 5783, is not one of the years when we add a leap month. But in 2024, in the Jewish year 5784, we will add a second month of Adar.

I find it mind-boggling to keep this all straight but thank goodness for the internet! I can just look up the holidays to get the right dates and months. There is a website with all this information for those who are curious: www.hebcal.com.

Hanukkah is a time when we light candles in the face of the dying year, as the days grow shorter, colder and darker. We light our candles for eight nights to commemorate the great miracles that God did for our ancestors by delivering them from tyrants who would not let them worship as Jews.

As we light our candles, we also are reminded that there are people in this world who are not free to worship God as they believe they should, and people who are still oppressed by tyrants. We hear about oppression and suffering throughout the world every day in the news. This is the time of year when many want to give to help others. Please consider donating to organizations that are helping to bring freedom to those who are oppressed throughout the world.

May you have a warm and happy holiday season, no matter what holidays you may observe and celebrate. May we all help in the next year to bring more freedom and less suffering to the entire world.