Faith in Focus: Groundhog Day

"One Sabbath day Jesus went to eat dinner in the home of a leader of the Pharisees, and the people were watching him closely." Luke 14:1

Many years ago, on a freezing early morning in Afghanistan, I was serving as an Army chaplain. A group of us were driving on our way to the airfield. We were crammed in the back of an open-back Humvee with all our gear. I was cold, hungry, tired and very cramped. That morning I was a grumpy chaplain.

As we drove down the sandy-dirt road, we drove by two soldiers walking the same direction. As we passed them the sergeant major, who was in the back of the Humvee with me, pounded on the roof. The driver stopped and the sergeant major said, “Let’s go back and give those two guys a ride.”

I was incredulous. I thought to myself, “Sergeant major, we have no room for two more people, can you not see we are already crammed in here? And besides, they look like healthy young men, they can walk, and they’re not even our guys – let their unit take care of them!” All of this, I confess, went through my mind. But we piled them and their gear in as we crammed together even closer.

Later that day, once I was warm and fed and no longer so tired, I thought about the sergeant major’s actions, and my own internal response, and I was troubled by it. After all, I was the chaplain – if anyone should be gracious and want to take care of soldiers, it should be me! The sergeant major’s simple act of helping those two low-ranking soldiers was, in the grand scheme of things, a small thing. But I never forgot it, and my own impertinent, albeit internal, response. It has stayed with me all these years.

Luke chapter 14 tells the story of Jesus at a dinner party, and it says all the people were watching him “closely.” And Jesus, it says, was also watching them. He noticed how the guests were vying for the best seats at the table. Jesus also noticed who the host had invited to his dinner party, and who he had not.

We all notice the deeds of others, big and small. The old adage is true, our actions speak louder than our words. I could have spent all day in training on “A Leader’s Responsibly of Taking Care of Soldiers,” with PowerPoint slides and all, and it would not have had the impact that sergeant major’s 30-second act. It changed my heart and, I believe, made me a better chaplain and leader going forward.

I once heard a Christian theologian say, “I do not have to spend one moment of my life earning my own salvation. Jesus has already accomplished that on the cross. Therefore, we are free – free to serve!” I had never thought about it that way before. In some faith traditions, people do have to “work” on their own salvation, but not so for most Christian traditions – our salvation has already been bought and paid for.

So then, what are we to do with our life if we don’t have to spend it earning our salvation? The answer from scripture is clear: we are free, not to live a life of self-indulgence, but to serve others. There can be no greater calling!

I recently watched the movie “Groundhog Day.” Though I’ve seen it numerous times, I saw something theological in it I had never noticed. “Phil” who is played by Bill Murray, is trapped living the same day over and over again and is confronted with the question, “How can I live this one day to maximize life?”

I noticed that he went through four stages. First, realizing that he is living the same day over and over, he decides to dive head-first into hedonism. Everything he does is for his own self-indulgence and gratification. He eats as much as he wants, he smokes and drinks (because it’s not going to do any lasting harm!) and he uses his omniscience to manipulate women into going to bed with him. All in all, it's a pretty sweet gig, but with one major problem – he eventually realizes the futility and meaninglessness of it all. So, he falls into stage two: despair. His despair is so deep that he spirals into depression and nihilism. He kills himself repeatedly, only to wake up each morning with a new, depressing day before him.

Eventually, Phil decides that maybe he should try to be a good person, since hedonism and nihilism didn’t work out so well. But his motives are still not quite right. He has a love interest he repeatedly tries to impress, but things backfire on him. He is doing the right things, but for the wrong reasons. In my faith tradition, we call this “works righteousness.” It is better than despair, but it still lacks authentic living.

Finally, Phil gives up and decides he is not going to worry about himself anymore. He decides he is just going to live for the benefit of others. He uses his intimate knowledge of the day to serve and help others, even at his own expense. Phil has been transformed, he has been set free to serve, and, ironically, it is only then that he finds all the other things he had been looking for: belonging, meaning, joy, abundant-living and yes, the girl.

The good news for us as Christians is that every day is, in a sense, Groundhog Day. Lord, your mercies are new every morning! How will you choose to live out your days as a disciple of Jesus? Are you going to choose selfishness, despair, work-righteousness or will you choose, with the help of the Holy Spirit, to love and serve others? Your seemingly small actions can have a big impact on others.

People are watching, Jesus is watching. This is the day the Lord has made; choose wisely!