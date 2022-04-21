Faith in Focus: Graduations

In another month many high school seniors will graduate and move on to the next phase of their lives. Many college seniors will do the same. Interestingly, although we talk about graduation exercises, they’re actually labeled “Commencement” or “beginning” exercises — at least mine was a little over 50 years ago. The purpose of the education I had received to that point in my life was to prepare me for what would come next.

Graduation was a time for awards and recognition. There was celebration for what had been accomplished and what was now finished. Then it was time to move forward.

A couple weeks ago I received the saddest phone call of my life. You might think it was a call telling me that someone close to me had died. Not exactly. A dear friend that I have known for decades and with whom I had served at church for a decade called to let me know that he had come home from the hospital on hospice. He was calling to ask me to be one of his pallbearers. I was so sad.

I had known that my friend’s health had been deteriorating. I did not know it was that bad. My wife and I went to visit him and his wife at their home. His body is thin and emaciated, his voice is weak. But his spirit and sense of humor are the same as ever. He is not sad. He is at peace. He has a close relationship with the Lord, and the Lord has assured him that he is in the Lord’s hands.

We had a wonderful visit as we reminisced about our memories together.

The next day, my wife and I attended the funeral of another friend. We listened as his children and wife shared their feelings and memories of this man.

I have often thought that funerals are like graduation ceremonies from this life. While no diplomas are handed out, it does signify the end of this phase of our existence. The only awards are the words of those who speak and share memories of the impact of that life.

It is well to consider our own funeral from time to time. What would we like said about us? Are we living in such a way that it will be said? If not, it’s not too late to change.

As we left my friend on hospice, he said with a smile, “See you on the other side.” For him there is no doubt.

Christians around the world have just celebrated Easter, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He suffered and died on the cross. His body was laid in a tomb. But when the women came very early in the morning on the first day of the week, the tomb was empty. The angels said to them, "Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen.” (Luke 24:5-6 KJV) Angels were the first to declare the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The women told other disciples. They ran to the tomb and also found it empty. Jesus himself then appeared to Mary Magdalene. Later he appeared to other of His disciples. He appeared to as many as 500 at one time. He remained and taught His disciples for 40 days. All these testified that Jesus was resurrected.

The Book of Mormon also contains an account of the resurrected Jesus Christ. He appeared in the Americas as He said He would. (See John 10:16) The thousands who saw Him and touched the marks of His wounds testified of His resurrection, too. (See 3 Nephi 11-27)

Because of Jesus Christ, a funeral is not only a “graduation” from this life, it is also a commencement, a beginning of the next life. Just as high school is meant to prepare us for what comes after graduation, this life is to prepare us for what comes after the funeral.

Remember that Jesus told the thief hanging on the cross next to Him, “To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43 KJV) Death in this life is just a separation of our spirit from this body. The body is dead. The spirit lives on. One day the spirit will be reunited with a perfect and immortal body in the resurrection.

And that is why my friend in all confidence could say, “See you on the other side.” I’m sure I will.

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

