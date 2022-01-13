Faith in Focus: Grace and mercy

The scriptures reference the terms grace and mercy many times, especially the New Testament.

I always had an idea about what mercy meant, but I had not thought deeply about the meaning of grace. Then I heard someone share a concise definition of what those terms meant to him: Mercy is not receiving all the consequences of the bad things we do. Grace is receiving more blessings than our good acts warrant.

In each case, our choices and behavior are involved. If we picture it as a scale of good to bad results, the Lord shifts the scale toward the good results. The bad results are not as bad as they ought to be and the good results are better than we deserve.

Mercy

The Lord has said, “I the Lord cannot look upon sin with the least degree of allowance.” (D&C 1:31) But because the Lord is merciful, we are not fully and completely cut off from the Lord when we commit our first sin. Rather, “there was a space granted unto man in which he might repent; therefore this life became a probationary state; a time to prepare to meet God.” (Alma 12:24)

So, because of mercy, the consequences of our sins are delayed. In the meantime, the Lord gives us access to Him through prayer and He sends the Holy Ghost to testify of truth and to lead us to Christ.

The epitome of mercy is to be found in the principle of repentance. As we recognize our sins, confess them and forsake them, we can have them washed away by Jesus Christ. As we ask for forgiveness, we can receive a peace to our hearts and know that the Lord has forgiven us.

This forgiveness is possible only because Jesus Christ has already taken upon Himself the consequences of our sins. In the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross on Calvary, Jesus Christ suffered for our sins. In some way we do not understand, He suffered in our place so we do not need to suffer. That is true mercy.

Grace

C.S. Lewis wrote, “This is the courtesy of Deep Heaven: that when you mean well, He always takes you to have meant better than you knew.” (That Hideous Strength, Ch. 10). This is the essence of the grace of Jesus Christ. We receive blessings above that which we might merit for the small good deed that we have done.

When we go through the process of developing faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repenting of our sins and being baptized as Christ exemplified, we are promised the gift of the Holy Ghost. Although we have done little more than to make promises to follow the Lord, He grants us the companionship of a member of the Godhead. Our blessing far outweighs our effort.

Of course, the Lord does these things for us, not just for us, but that others through us might be blessed. His mercy opens a door through which we can be relieved of the burden of things we have said, done or even thought. The peace of forgiveness can heal our hearts. Grace lifts us up and strengthens us to do those tasks the Lord sets before us.

Mercy and grace allow us to focus less on ourselves and our worries and more on others and their concerns. Then may it be said of us as it was said of Jesus Christ, for He “went about doing good.” (Acts 10:38 KJV)

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0