Faith in Focus: God speaks to us through His word

Recently in a hospital waiting room, I asked a lady whether she had any interest in spiritual things. She answered that she liked to believe her departed parents were watching over her from above.

I then asked her whether she ever read the Bible at all. She honestly replied she had not. It struck me how typical she was, wanting to believe the dead could observe or communicate with anyone here on earth.

Though there certainly is an invisible world of demons and angels, there can be no communication of any kind between the living and the dead.

Of course, desperate people sometimes attend seances and seek other occult practices to try to get messages from the dead, and there are always those looking to take their money.

It's not that those in Hell would not like to communicate with the living. Jesus told the story of a rich man and a poor man named Lazarus who both died. In Hell the rich man’s great desire was to warn his siblings “lest they come to this place of torment.” He wanted God to raise Lazarus from the dead and send him back to warn his five brothers.

What answer did the rich man receive?

“They have Moses and the prophets (another way of saying the Old Testament); let them hear them.”

He argued, “But if someone goes to them from the dead, they will repent.”

The answer?

“If they do not hear Moses and the prophets, neither will they be convinced if someone should rise from the dead.” (Read about this in Luke 16:19-31)

What was Jesus’ point?

Once we die there is no communication between the dead and the living and our destiny is unchangeable. But before we die there is a sure way to know how to avoid ending up in hell with the rich man.

Now we not only have Moses and the Prophets, but we also have God’s written revelation in the New Testament. This is God’s final inspired Word, forever settled in the heavens.

God’s creation reveals something of His glory. Creation shows us there is but one eternal God and we all owe Him worship. Unfortunately, by nature, we suppress the truth He shows us about Himself in this world He created, and we worship and serve created things, exchanging this truth about God for lies.

God has also written His moral law (the 10 commandments) on our hearts and has given each one of us a conscience that agrees with His law. In our hearts, we know right from wrong, but our sin clouds both God’s law and our conscience, so our conscience doesn’t always ring true. Conscience alone cannot be a true guide.

We need something sure, without errors, and God has given that to us by giving us the Bible and keeping it pure down through the 3,500 years since it began to be written. The Bible is God’s gift to all people everywhere. It is how he communicates truth to us.

We need to know and believe what it says.

Like the lady in the waiting room, few ever read the Bible.

Tragically, some false religions teach that ordinary people cannot understand the Bible and need a priest or expert or someone with special knowledge to interpret it for us.

Another tragedy is evil and/or deceived people seeking to add to it or take away from it, saying they have new revelation from God.

But God can and does communicate with people directly through the Bible by the power of the Holy Spirit.

My suggestion to the lady mentioned earlier was to begin reading the Bible, asking God to give her His Holy Spirit to give her understanding.

That is also my suggestion to you.

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

