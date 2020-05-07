Faith in Focus: God and the coronavirus

Isaiah 46:9,10: “... for I am God and there is no other; I am God and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done, saying ‘My counsel shall stand, and I will accomplish all my purposes.’ “

Psalm 135:6: “Whatever the Lord pleases, he does, in heaven and on earth, in the seas and all deeps.”

After God humbled Nebuchadnezzar, the pagan king of the Babylonian empire confessed, “... for his dominion is an everlasting dominion, and his kingdom endures from generation to generation. All the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing, and he does according to his will among the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of earth; and none can stay his hand or say to him, ‘What have you done?’ ... for all his works are righteous and his ways are just ...” (Daniel 4:34,35,37)

But do all these texts have anything to do with things like the coronavirus?

In Moses’ song, he gives this word from the Lord, “See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no God besides me; I kill and I make alive: I wound and I heal; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand.”