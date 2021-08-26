Faith in Focus: Getting ready for High Holy Days

During this period, many Jews will visit cemeteries to visit the loved ones we have lost. Jews are supposed to think about our own mortality and about our obligation to make our remaining lives worthwhile, as well as to make our relationships better in the time we have left. And we need to think about working to forgive and to ask for forgiveness in the coming days.

Regardless of how we worship or seek a spiritual life, I think that we are all approaching this September with trepidation, for many reasons. Our children are returning to in-person school after a year of hybrid or completely online learning. We worry about their safety.

People are starting to return to the office. Yet, the pandemic is surging again, even though we have a vaccine. Children under 12 are unable to be vaccinated, so they are very vulnerable. Many adults are also vulnerable because they have not been vaccinated. Some vaccinated adults are also vulnerable because of being immune compromised.

I believe that all our faiths tell us that we are responsible for each other. How can we all work together to make our communities safer for all of us — our children, our elderly, our immune-compromised? As we think about our own mortality and our own obligations and relationships, we must include reflection about how we are all part of a community.