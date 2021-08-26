Faith in Focus: Getting ready for High Holy Days

The Jewish community is again getting ready for High Holy Days, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Rosh Hashanah starts the evening of Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6) and will run through Wednesday, Sept. 8. Yom Kippur will start the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 15 and end at sundown on Thursday, Sept. 16.
But, for a second year in a row, we are planning for High Holy Days in the midst of a pandemic. Last year, most congregations held Zoom or other online services. Our congregation, Beth Tikvah, partnered with Temple Beth Shalom (Mechanicsburg) and with Sons of Israel (Chambersburg), who graciously welcomed our members to attend their Zoom services.
But this year, because many of our members have been vaccinated, we are going to hold our own in-person services, with a lot of pandemic safety measures. We will require all attendees to be completely masked during the entire service. We will even put a mask on the shofar! We also will have socially-distanced seating. And we will make the services online for members and friends who wish or need to stay home for services.
So this will be a new way of doing the services for the holiest days of the Jewish calendar.
The process of preparing for the High Holy Days begins with the month of Elul, which this year started at sunset on Aug. 8. According to Jewish tradition, during the month of Elul, Moses spent time on Mount Sinai preparing the second set of tablets after the incident of the Golden Calf. He went up to Mount Sinai on the first day of Elul, and did not return until the end of the 10th day of Tishri, at the conclusion of Yom Kippur.
During this period, many Jews will visit cemeteries to visit the loved ones we have lost. Jews are supposed to think about our own mortality and about our obligation to make our remaining lives worthwhile, as well as to make our relationships better in the time we have left. And we need to think about working to forgive and to ask for forgiveness in the coming days.
Regardless of how we worship or seek a spiritual life, I think that we are all approaching this September with trepidation, for many reasons. Our children are returning to in-person school after a year of hybrid or completely online learning. We worry about their safety.
People are starting to return to the office. Yet, the pandemic is surging again, even though we have a vaccine. Children under 12 are unable to be vaccinated, so they are very vulnerable. Many adults are also vulnerable because they have not been vaccinated. Some vaccinated adults are also vulnerable because of being immune compromised.
I believe that all our faiths tell us that we are responsible for each other. How can we all work together to make our communities safer for all of us — our children, our elderly, our immune-compromised? As we think about our own mortality and our own obligations and relationships, we must include reflection about how we are all part of a community.
We live in a country where we have many rights, but we tend often to forget that those rights carry with them many obligations, too. During a public health emergency, such as a pandemic, our obligations extend to our entire community. Our actions with respect to COVID affect not just ourselves and our immediate family, but also affect the entire community.
Please get vaccinated! Please wear masks indoors. All our faiths teach that we should treat others as we wish to be treated. We cannot get this pandemic under control unless we all act for the community good, not just for our individual “rights.”
I hope that the New Year, 5782 that begins on Rosh Hashanah, will be a year in which we will all see a return to health and an end to the pandemic. I pray that we will work together to reach that goal.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.