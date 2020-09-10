Faith in Focus: Getting ready for High Holy Days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jewish community is again getting ready for High Holy Days.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, starting next Friday evening, Sept. 18. These are considered some of the most important Holy Days in the Jewish calendar.

The process of preparing for the High Holy Days begins with the month of Elul, which is the last month of the Jewish calendar year. According to Jewish tradition, during the month of Elul, Moses spent time on Mount Sinai preparing the second set of Tablets after the incident of the Golden Calf. He went up to Mount Sinai on the first day of Elul, and did not return until the end of the 10th day of Tishri, at the conclusion of Yom Kippur.

For many observant Jews, from the second day of Elul through the 28th day of Elul, the Shofar is sounded at the end of every weekday morning service. Also many people will visit cemeteries during this time.

We are supposed to think about our own mortality, and about our obligation to make our remaining lives worthwhile and to make our relationships better in the time we have left. And we need to think about working to forgive and to ask for forgiveness in the coming days.