Faith in Focus: Forgiveness

In a modern revelation, the Lord has said, “I, the Lord, will forgive whom I will forgive, but of you it is required to forgive all men.” (D&C 64:10)

The Lord’s forgiveness is conditional, but our forgiveness is supposed to be unconditional. This can be a difficult commandment to obey. Why does the Lord tell us we must forgive everyone?

When Jesus suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane and died on the cross in Calvary, He paid the price of sin for all mankind, each of us individually and all of us collectively. And we all need saving. “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (Rom. 3:23 KJV)

When we repent of our sins by admitting and forsaking them, we can receive forgiveness because Jesus has already paid the price for them. When we do not repent of our sins, we are left to pay the price ourselves, sometimes in this life, certainly in the next.

Again in modern revelation, the Lord has said, “For behold, I, God, have suffered these things for all, that they might not suffer if they would repent; But if they would not repent they must suffer even as I; Which suffering caused myself, even God, the greatest of all, to tremble because of pain, and to bleed at every pore, and to suffer both body and spirit—and would that I might not drink the bitter cup, and shrink—Nevertheless, glory be to the Father, and I partook and finished my preparations unto the children of men.” (D&C 19:16-18)

Forgiveness is a gift, but it is a conditional gift. That’s why the Lord says He will forgive whom He will forgive. If we repent, the Lord says He will forgive us. If we don’t repent, we must suffer for our sins in the same way the Savior did. We all need the gift of forgiveness, so we all need to repent.

On the other hand, our forgiveness of others is to be unconditional. When someone offends us or wrongs us in some way, it is natural to harbor ill feelings toward that person. At the least, we might expect an apology and a recognition of what they’ve said or done. Then we might consider forgiving them. But this is not what the Lord asks of us. He wants us to forgive them even if they don’t apologize or admit wrongdoing.

The Atonement of Jesus Christ can help us with that. On one side is mercy. If the person repents, Christ’s sufferings have paid for that sin. What right do we have to impose a price beyond that which Christ has already paid? If Jesus Christ, having paid that awful price, offers forgiveness to those who repent, how can we not do so?

On the other side of Christ’s Atonement is justice. Those who do not repent will have to suffer for their own sins. As judge, Jesus Christ will exact whatever price is just. Is it for us to exact some additional price?

The Lord would have us leave the other person in His hands. We should be as young David when King Saul sought to kill him. He said, “The Lord judge between me and thee, and the Lord avenge me of thee: but mine hand shall not be upon thee.” (1 Sam. 24:12 KJV)

David was content to leave it in the Lord’s hands. It look many years, but the Lord removed Saul from the kingship and David became king. The Lord loved David for his willingness to leave judgment in the Lord’s hands.

Forgiving people removes the poison from our heart. If we have trouble forgiving, we can pray for help with that too. It doesn’t mean we must trust that person. It doesn’t mean we have to associate with that person. It means we leave them in the Lord’s hands and we go on with our lives.

The Lord will forgive them or not as their decisions warrant. But as debtors in need of forgiveness ourselves, we forgive and let it go. And thereby we bring peace into our own lives.