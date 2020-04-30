Faith in Focus: First principles and ordinances

What then is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ? It means that we believe He is the Son of God and we strive to live His teachings. It means we acknowledge Him as our savior and redeemer. We just celebrated Easter and Christ’s atonement for us. We remembered Christ’s suffering in Gethsemane and on the cross at Calvary. We rejoiced at His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Perhaps our greatest faith in Jesus Christ is exercised in our hope that He can and will save even us. Although we are imperfect, we strive to do better and to be better in that hope.

Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, true faith, leads to repentance, which is change. We want to follow Jesus Christ. We want to become more like Him. As we come to Him in humility, confessing our sins, He can heal us. Through the Holy Ghost, we can be fundamentally changed.

Jesus Christ has asked us to witness our intention to follow Him by being baptized. It is an outward expression of an inward commitment. We are baptized for the remission of our sins. Part of the symbolism of baptism is that our sins are washed away.