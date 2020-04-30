Faith in Focus: First principles and ordinances

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith. While these do not set forth all the doctrines of the church, they do set forth some fundamental beliefs.
One: We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.
Two: We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.
Three: We believe that through the atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the gospel.
Our fourth article of faith: We believe that the first principles and ordinances of the gospel are: first, faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; second, repentance; third, baptism by immersion for the remission of sins; fourth, laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Principles have to do with the way we live our life. Ordinances are events that occur in our life. Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and repentance are principles. Baptism by immersion for the remission of sins and the laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost are ordinances.
Jesus exhorted people to believe on Him. Usually this belief was attached to some action—a miracle or something they were supposed to do. This coupling of belief and action is what we term “faith.” As James wrote, “faith without works is dead. (James 2:26 KJV)”
What then is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ? It means that we believe He is the Son of God and we strive to live His teachings. It means we acknowledge Him as our savior and redeemer. We just celebrated Easter and Christ’s atonement for us. We remembered Christ’s suffering in Gethsemane and on the cross at Calvary. We rejoiced at His resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Perhaps our greatest faith in Jesus Christ is exercised in our hope that He can and will save even us. Although we are imperfect, we strive to do better and to be better in that hope.
Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, true faith, leads to repentance, which is change. We want to follow Jesus Christ. We want to become more like Him. As we come to Him in humility, confessing our sins, He can heal us. Through the Holy Ghost, we can be fundamentally changed.
Jesus Christ has asked us to witness our intention to follow Him by being baptized. It is an outward expression of an inward commitment. We are baptized for the remission of our sins. Part of the symbolism of baptism is that our sins are washed away.
When Jesus went to John the Baptist to be baptized, He had no sins to be washed away. John told Jesus that he, John, had need to be baptized by Jesus. But Jesus asked John to baptize Him “to fulfill all righteousness (Matt. 3:15 KJV),” to be an example for us. So the fruits of faith in Jesus Christ and repentance are baptism.
Following baptism, those who have been baptized receive the gift of the Holy Ghost through the laying on of hands by those having authority to do so. This is the promise that we can enjoy the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost predicated on our worthiness.
The Holy Ghost can guide us when we have decisions to make. He is also named the “comforter.” He can bring us “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, [which] shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus (Phil. 4:7 KJV).”
In these times of turmoil and uncertainty, we seek after the peace of God. May you find it in the knowledge that God still rules in heaven and in earth. These first principles and ordinances of the gospel provide a way to God, a way to find greater peace and purpose in life.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.
