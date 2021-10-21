Faith in Focus: Finding peace

When the angels appeared at the birth of Christ, they sang, "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:14 KJV) As we look at the world, where is the peace they sang about?

When I look at the news, I see stories about crimes, arrests, shootings and prison sentences. I think of all the lives affected: victims, perpetrators and the families of both. It represents a lot of pain and heartache.

I read about dictators, wars, persecution, poverty and refugees. There are so many lives disrupted, some ended.

The ongoing COVID pandemic continues to touch lives and to take lives.

Add to these the natural disasters, the hurricanes and typhoons, floods, earthquakes and volcanoes. Homes and property destroyed. More lives turned upside down.

With news channels available 24/7, we can constantly hear about these events if we want to. It can be depressing.

When we are not directly affected by crime, wars, pandemics or natural disasters, we still deal with divisive contention about how to deal with today’s challenges. Discussion seems so polarized that there is little room for compromise.

At the time of Christ, the Jews were looking for a Messiah who would lead them to victory over the Romans and free them. Then peace would be established. While that day will come, it was not part of Jesus’ mortal ministry. Nevertheless, He did come to bring peace, just a different kind of peace.

To His followers Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27 KJV) This is a favorite scripture of mine.

The peace Jesus offers is one of the heart and mind, not one in the world around us. It comes from knowing who we are in an eternal sense. It comes from being happy with who we’re becoming. When we are unhappy with ourselves, we tend to be more unhappy with those around us.

Jesus promised His followers that the Father would send the Holy Ghost after Jesus was gone. (See John 14:26.) While the Holy Ghost has many titles, in this case Jesus named him the Comforter. In that role the Holy Ghost can speak peace to our hearts in the most adverse circumstances.

As Paul and Silas were going about preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, they were taken by the magistrates to be whipped, beaten and thrown into prison. Yet, “at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God.” (Acts 16:25 KJV) Imprisoned and certainly in pain, Paul and Silas were not downcast or despondent. They had that peace inside of them.

In modern-day revelation the Lord told one of His servants, “My son, peace be unto thy soul; thine adversity and thine afflictions shall be but a small moment; and then, if thou endure it well, God shall exalt thee on high.” (D&C 121:7-8) The Lord did not promise peace in the circumstances of his life. Rather He promised a peace in his soul.

The Lord has not promised His followers that they will be spared all the trials and tribulations of mortality. In fact they may have more. He has promised that He will stand by them to strengthen them and to comfort them. (See the hymn “How Firm a Foundation”.)

There will come a time when Christ will bring peace to the earth. That will be what we call His Second Coming. In the meantime Jesus says, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33 KJV)

The peace we can seek and find is a peace inside our heart and soul. It will be independent of any news we see or any circumstances around us. It can be found as we strive for a closer relationship with Jesus.

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

