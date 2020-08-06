Faith in Focus: Finding new way to connect

And we decided that we would do a trial run of this kind of Zoom collaboration for the minor holiday of Tu B’Av, the 15th of Av, which was on Aug. 5. Tu B’Av follows Tisha B’Av (9th of Av), which is a major fast day for mourning the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, as well as a series of historical disasters experienced by the Jewish people. Tisha B’Av was July 30.

But Tu B’Av is quite the opposite. It is a day of joy, a “festival of love,” that has existed for over 2,000 years. In Israel today, it is celebrated as a kind of “Valentine’s Day,” and it is considered a good day for weddings.

On the evening of Aug. 5, we held a Zoom Tu B’Av Celebration that included eight different, small Jewish communities. We had members of these eight communities read stories about love, read poems about love, perform music, and of course, prayers and study appropriate to the day. What a wonderful idea to make delicious lemonade from a sour, difficult situation.

This Tu B’Av celebration showed us that despite being stuck at home much of the time, we can still celebrate Jewish life, and be with new and old friends. I think we never would have thought of doing this until the pandemic pushed us to try.