I have been thinking a lot about gratitude in the last year.

This was prompted by some remarks by a friend, who is 20 years into recovery from alcoholism. She said that she makes it a daily habit of writing down 10 things for which she is grateful. I thought that was a great idea, so I started doing that myself. I had already started doing daily journaling, so I added the “Gratitude List” to my daily journal entry.

Last September, Congregation Beth Tikvah joined our High Holy Day services with the Asbell Center services at Dickinson College. We jointly decided on a new prayerbook that would meet our needs (our previous High Holy Day prayerbook dated from the 1970s). I really like the new prayerbook, and was happy to find a lovely prayer for gratitude in it.

I printed out that gratitude prayer and added reading and reciting that prayer as part of my daily journal practice. Some highlights of that prayer:

“Rib-bo-no shel o-lam ... God of all that is ...

Mo-dim a-nach-nu lach ... I thank You ...

I am grateful ... that I am alive today ...

I am grateful ... for the miracle of my body ... and my soul ...

I am grateful ... for health ... and the possibility of healing

I am grateful for the people in my life ...

I thank You for all the blessings You provide ... and I bow to You in gratitude ...

Breathing in ... I receive Your blessings ...

Breathing out ... I offer you my gratitude ...

Our lives are in Your hands ...

Our souls are in Your care ...

Your miracles are always with us ...

Your loving kindness is endless ...

Mei-o-lam kiv-vin-nu lach ...

You are the source of our hope ...

We always put our hope in You ...

Thank you, God.”

(Source: Machzor Eit Ratzon, Joseph G. Rosenstein, 2018)

What am I grateful for?

I am grateful to be awake and alive ... even when I did not sleep well!!

I am grateful for each day that I live.

I am grateful for the many wonderful people in my life—my friends, my family, my communities.

I am grateful to live in a beautiful area of the country.

I am grateful to live in this democratic country.

I am grateful for my pets (3 very fine cats!).

I am grateful for my garden, and for greenery around my home.

I am grateful for my home.

I am grateful for books and being able to read.

I am grateful for being able to get outside and enjoy hiking, biking and kayaking.

I am grateful for being able to learn new things.

I am grateful for time spent with friends and family.

No matter how we worship, gratitude is at the center of our many faith traditions. Each day we live can be a blessing, and we can increase our joy each day by expressing our gratitude to the God of all that is.

Making a Gratitude List is a good habit that can enhance our lives. I think that doing a daily Gratitude List has helped me be more positive and enthusiastic about life. I am a senior citizen and a widow, and thinking daily of the good things in my life has made me stronger and better able to face my life as an older, single woman.

While writing this article, I noticed that I had posted in my office a quote by Meister Eckhart, who was a Christian mystic. He said: “If the only prayer you say in your entire life is ‘Thank you,’ that would suffice.”

What are you grateful for?