Faith in Focus: Faith and climate crisis

The climate crisis has always been a part of my consciousness. I grew up with news of holes in the ozone, mass consumption, oil spills and other environmental tragedies on an unfathomable scale.

As with any tragedy, I have gone through the five stages of grief and have come to accept that we as humans are making choices that continue to contribute to this crisis. To say that this realization was overwhelming is an understatement. I found myself carrying a nihilist view until I realized I had to find a more productive way to process and act upon this realization.

I found myself turning to my faith, as that is my north star; it leads me toward gratitude and guidance in all situations. Although many people in today’s society use religion and science as antonyms, this is far from the truth. Scholars have uncovered many scientific discoveries within religious texts, including the Quran and Hadith.

In the Quran, one finds so many references to the environment. When thinking of the ozone, I was reminded of the ayah “And we made the sky a protected ceiling, but they, from its signs, are turning away” (Quran 21: 32). Thankfully since the '80s when the issue of the hole in the ozone became mainstream, we have been able to eradicate 98% of substances that damage this protected ceiling we have.

Knowing that the Quran mentioned the ozone and its role in climate reminded me that other climate concerns had to be covered in religious text as well, so I continued to search. I wholeheartedly believe that Islam presents us with a comprehensive code of life, especially for how to handle and combat this climate crisis.

Through the Quran and Hadith, I learned a lot about appreciation and conservation of natural resources. The Quran states “Oh children of Adam! Look to your adornment at every place of worth so, and eat and drink, but not be prodigal. Lo He loveth not the prodigals” (Quran 7:3).

This taught me a valuable lesson about waste. I’ve sought to avoid wasteful attitudes and have raised my kids with the same awareness. Food insecurity is a big issue all over the world, yet here in the U.S. we have no issue with mass consumption. If we are careful in our consumer behavior, much of the resources can be used for people in need.

Being a cautious consumer of resources goes a long way. In fact, an article published in the Columbia Climate School researched the effect of consumerism and climate change and found that “it is not enough simply to 'green' consumption by buying more sustainably produced goods—it is essential to reduce consumption. This is because 45% of global greenhouse gas emissions come solely from the production of the things we use and buy every day.”

In addition, Islam put a lot of emphasis on balance. “Verily all things we have created in proportion and measure” (Quran 54:49). What is an ecosystem if not a delicate balance. How everything is connected is nothing short of a miracle wherein lies the challenge. We all have a role to play.

“And do not commit abuse on the earth, spreading corruption” (Quran 2:60). Here again, the emphasis is on individual responsibility. Prophet Muhammad said “the world is sweet and green, and verily Allah is going to install you as vice gerents in it in order to see how you act” (Sahih Muslim). The whole world with its abundance of resources is for our use, however as with any other privilege, it comes with responsibility.

I found a model in Prophet Muhammad’s life. He lived a simple life with moderation in everything he did. He was careful in his use of water, even to perform ablution. Anas Ibn Malik reported “The prophet would perform ablution with one mudd (half a kilogram of water) and would perform ritual bath with one sa’ (two kilogram of water) up to five mudd (two and a half kilogram of water)” (Muttafaqun ‘Alayh). Even in wudu, which is something we immediately associate with water, there is an example of conservation and awareness.

Although there are many more contributors to climate change that one can focus on, I have found that focusing on reducing consumption and being more cognizant of what I do consume has led to a reduction of waste on my behalf. By using the guidelines I found in the Quran and Hadith, I have been able to reduce my anxiety regarding this crisis.

I am a big believer that a little bit goes a long way. Being cynical and indifferent is not an option, especially when it comes to our climate. It is a problem that affects us all. It is overwhelming, of course, but like any other problem, the best thing is to take it one step at a time. It is important to keep going even when we are unsure of the outcome.

It is this indomitable spirit of perseverance that has brought us all as a human race to this point, and it is what is going to see it through.