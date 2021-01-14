Faith in Focus: Emerging vision of humanity

What if we examined humanity’s development through a spiritual lens? God’s ultimate purpose is to usher in a great Golden Age of peace, uniting a long-divided humanity – one that may be hard to envision in dark and distressing times. That’s always the case when something is newly emerging.

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, assures us that while we are facing dark times, the distant future is gloriously radiant: “The whole earth is now in a state of pregnancy. The day is approaching when it will have yielded its noblest fruits, when from it will have sprung forth the loftiest trees, the most enchanting blossoms, the most heavenly blessings.”

The Baha’i writings characterize this transition we are now facing as similar to the slow and painful progression from adolescence to adulthood – replete with the turmoil, rebelliousness, tumult, irrationality, volatile emotions and erratic behaviors.

Baha’u’llah writes: “The winds of despair are, alas, blowing from every direction, and the strife that divides and afflicts the human race is daily increasing. The signs of impending convulsions and chaos can now be discerned, inasmuch as the prevailing order appears to be lamentably defective.”