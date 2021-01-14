Faith in Focus: Emerging vision of humanity

We live in a world that is constantly emerging, changing and developing. Sometimes the changes are destructive and alarming. Other times, we experience breakthroughs bringing constructive, transformational change.
These twin processes of integration and disintegration – the building of the new and decaying of the old – reside together and constantly remake the world.
The Baha’i faith holds a vision for an emerging spiritualized humanity, living dignified, meaningful lives that honor our true nobility and potential.
In a way, you could say a baby is an emerging child, a child is an emerging adolescent and an adolescent is an emerging adult. This passage is a gradual one over a long period of time with different characteristics associated with each stage of development. We only have to look at our own children and grandchildren to be reminded of the distinct traits and behaviors identified with each stage.
The Baha’i Holy Writings explain that humanity is experiencing a great transition – moving from our collective childhood to collective maturity. Much has been written about the different ages and cycles of humanity’s progress.
Looking through a material lens, we’re familiar with characterizations of this growth referring to hunter-gatherer societies, agrarian societies, the industrial age, and now the information and technology age.
What if we examined humanity’s development through a spiritual lens? God’s ultimate purpose is to usher in a great Golden Age of peace, uniting a long-divided humanity – one that may be hard to envision in dark and distressing times. That’s always the case when something is newly emerging.
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, assures us that while we are facing dark times, the distant future is gloriously radiant: “The whole earth is now in a state of pregnancy. The day is approaching when it will have yielded its noblest fruits, when from it will have sprung forth the loftiest trees, the most enchanting blossoms, the most heavenly blessings.”
The Baha’i writings characterize this transition we are now facing as similar to the slow and painful progression from adolescence to adulthood – replete with the turmoil, rebelliousness, tumult, irrationality, volatile emotions and erratic behaviors.
Baha’u’llah writes: “The winds of despair are, alas, blowing from every direction, and the strife that divides and afflicts the human race is daily increasing. The signs of impending convulsions and chaos can now be discerned, inasmuch as the prevailing order appears to be lamentably defective.”
There are many references in our holy books to a time of “universal fermentation” and the “pangs of death and birth” – helping us to understand we will be undergoing a time of intense turmoil and wide-spread suffering. Could we be living at a time so emergent that we’re experiencing the “stirrings in the womb of humanity”?
When the great prophets come to the Earth, new energies, capacities and potentialities for humanity are released. Baha’u’llah proclaimed: “Through the movement of Our Pen of glory, We have, at the bidding of the omnipotent Ordainer, breathed a new life into every human frame, and instilled into every word a fresh potency. All created things proclaim the evidences of this worldwide regeneration. This is the most great, the most joyful tidings.”
He further states: “The onrushing winds of the grace of God have passed over all things. Every creature hath been endowed with all the potentialities it can carry. And yet the peoples of the world have denied this grace! Every tree hath been endowed with the choicest fruits, every ocean enriched with the most luminous gems. Every human hath been invested with the gifts of understanding and knowledge. The whole creation hath been made the recipient of the revelation of the All-Merciful, and the earth the repository of things inscrutable to all except God, the Truth, the Knower of things unseen.”
In this moment when we’re experiencing so much chaos, uncertainty and difficulty, let us remember there are people of faith and good will all over the world working toward an emerging vision of a peaceful, united humanity.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community.