As I sat in our worship service on Easter, I thought of the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. I don’t know what laws of the universe dictate that there are consequences for doing wrong, but I am glad Jesus was willing to take those upon Himself for me.

We have learned a lot about the physical world around us. But in my lifetime, I’ve seen the revision of many things we thought we “knew” based on new evidence. It seems every time a spacecraft flies by an object in our solar system, we have to revise our theories. So I understand there’s still a lot we don’t know and specifically I don’t know.

When it comes to the unseen world, we know even less. It’s harder to determine cause and effect. It’s difficult to see what laws are at work there. We’re better at healing a broken arm than a broken mind. And so I understand that there’s still a lot more that I and we don’t know.

In spite of all I don’t know or understand, I do know that there is a process of repentance that works. As I recognize things I’ve done wrong and work to change them, as I ask the Lord for forgiveness, I can receive a peace in my heart that allows me to let things go. I don’t have to be burdened with them my whole life. I know that because I’ve experienced it.

Jesus left us with reminders of His suffering and death. At the Last Supper, Jesus blessed the bread and wine before giving them to His disciples. The bread was to represent His body. The wine was to represent His blood. He told them to eat and drink in remembrance of Him. We call this the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. In some churches they refer to it as communion.

I think most Christian churches celebrate communion or the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper around Easter. In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we celebrate it each week. In fact, we refer to our worship service as sacrament meeting, short for the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. Each week we participate in remembrance of the price Jesus paid for us. We also do it in remembrance of the promises we’ve made to Him.

Of course the suffering and death of Jesus Christ are only part of Easter. The great celebration is His resurrection, His victory over the grave. The scriptures contain the record of people who were raised from the dead, but they all died again later. To be resurrected means to live forever. I have no idea how that works, but many people saw Jesus after His resurrection. Not only was Jesus resurrected, but so were many others at that time. (Matt. 27:52)

So for me the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper is not only a reminder of Christ’s suffering and death, but also of His resurrection. As I partake of the sacrament each week in our worship service, it makes that Sunday a little bit like another Easter. And for me that’s a good thing.