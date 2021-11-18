Faith in Focus: Early Hanukkah celebration

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, will arrive early this year. Hanukkah will start on Nov. 28 in the evening and last through Dec. 6; so the Jewish community has another set of holidays following one right after the other.

I am looking forward to Thanksgiving next week, when I will be with family in-person! It will be wonderful to be with those I love for a festive pot-luck meal. I think we have all felt a lack of family time over the last two years due to the pandemic. And that is perhaps the best thing we all can enjoy with all of our holidays — a time to be with family and the friends that sustain our lives.

Hanukkah is really considered a minor holiday in the Jewish calendar. It is far less important than Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur or Passover, but it has become prominent in the United States because it coincides with the extended Christmas season, even though this year it comes nearly a month earlier.

But just like Christmas, is has become highly commercialized; Jewish families are urged to buy gifts, just as Christian families are urged to spend, spend, spend! I suppose that many of us, regardless of faith tradition, decry the commercialization, and want instead to focus on the religious meaning of the holidays. That can be hard, sometimes, when one is bombarded for three or four months with pressure to buy for the holidays.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we reset our clocks back to Standard time. I am not usually bothered by that, but it was a bit of a shock that it got dark so much earlier than it had the day before. I guess in older times, before we had Daylight Savings Time, the shortening of the days was a bit more gradual. But by the time the winter holidays arrived, we all felt the shortened days and wished for more light. So, for me, the early Hanukkah is perhaps a blessing: a holiday of light in the time of darkness.

I am always reminded as we come into December that many religious traditions include bringing light to the darkness in the months that the days are shortest and the nights are longest. Christians and many unaffiliated people bring light into their homes with candles and lights on trees and houses. Some people light “yule logs” to bring warmth and light at the winter solstice. African Americans created a beautiful Kwanza tradition of lighting candles that represent important cultural values.

This is something we should all be celebrating — how we all treasure the light and warmth in the months of darkness, as winter is here. How wonderful that we each have a unique and beautiful way to observe this time of year. How I wish we could all appreciate such diversity of holidays.

During Hanukkah, we light our candles for eight nights in a nine-branched candelabra called a “Hanukkiyah,” but which is often referred to as a “Menorah.” The word “Menorah” actually refers to the seven-branched oil lamp that was used in the original Temple in Jerusalem. The Hanukkiyah holds eight candles, plus a ninth candle called the “shamash,” which is used to light the other candles.

The first evening of Hanukkah we light one candle, using the shamash, and recite a blessing. The second evening we light two candles, using the shamash; third evening, three candles, etc., until the eighth night, when we light eight candles filling all branches of the candelabra. The blessing we say every night as we light the candles in the Hanukkiyah is “Blessed Art Thou God, Ruler of the Universe, who has sanctified us with Your commandments and commanded us to light the Hanukkah light. Blessed Art Thou God, Ruler of the Universe who performed miracles for our ancestors in those days at this time.”

We light the candles to commemorate the great miracles that God did for our ancestors by delivering them from tyrants who would not let them worship as Jews. In the year 175 Before the Common Era (BCE), a Greek-Syrian king, by the name of Antiochus Epiphanes, ruled the land of Israel and the Jews. He tried to wipe out the Jewish religion and to replace it with Greek religion. He did not permit the Jews to perform their normal Temple service, to circumcise their sons or to celebrate the Sabbath and holidays, on the pain of death. Antiochus had a Statue of Zeus put into the Temple and sacrificed a pig in the temple, and expected the Jews to worship the Greek gods.

Finally, a family of Jews, known as the Maccabees, started a rebellion against the rule of Antiochus. It was a long struggle, but finally in the year 164 BCE, the Jewish rebels overthrew Antiochus, and began to restore the Jewish worship in the land.

One of the first things they did was to clean the Temple that had been profaned by the Greek administration. When they were ready to rededicate the Temple to God (Hanukkah means dedication) and to relight the Temple Menorah, they discovered that they didn’t have enough kosher oil to last more than one day. It would take eight days to prepare new kosher oil.

But they didn’t wait; they lit the Menorah anyway and rededicated the Temple. One of the great miracles was that the one-day supply of oil lasted eight full days burning in the Menorah, until more kosher oil was ready. But an even greater miracle was that the Jews, under the leadership of Maccabees, were able to restore freedom of worship to the Jewish people.

Hanukkah is not about giving gifts and lighting candles, but it is about fighting for the right to worship according to our own lights. That is a right, guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution and for which many Americans of all faiths died, that many of us today fear will be lost in this country.

Our political discourse continues to include scapegoating of religious minorities, ethnic minorities, disabled persons and immigrants. Hate crimes against religious minorities have increased drastically in the last few years throughout the world, including in the United States. We Jews have seen what this rhetoric leads to. The Holocaust started with similar words in Europe, and millions of people were slaughtered.

I hope and pray that we can prevent such horror from happening in this country and in our world. But we know that government-sponsored, official acts of religious oppression are still being carried out in China and in Myanmar against Muslims. We continue to see bigotry and legal barriers being erected against refugees and immigrants fleeing violence and persecution, both here in the U.S. and throughout the world.

This is not what our faith traditions teach us. Instead our traditions teach us to care for the homeless, for the immigrants, for the strangers. Let us remember these fundamental lessons of our faith traditions, as we celebrate light in the midst of darkness. Let us be the light!

Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0