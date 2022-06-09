Faith in Focus: Discerning the Lord's intent

I once heard a Jewish parable that I will recount as best as I remember it. As you read it, keep in mind that in this context, “rich” means “unrighteous,” and “poor” means “righteous.”

One night there was a terrible storm. During the night, a tree fell and narrowly missed the rich man’s house. At the poor man’s house, his one and only cow died. The next day, the neighbors wondered at the good fortune of the rich man and the misfortune of the poor man. Where was the justice?

What the neighbors didn’t know was that if the tree had hit the house, it would have broken open a wall where a previous owner had hidden a stash of gold. And at the poor man’s home, it was his wife who was to have died, but the cow was taken instead.

The moral of the parable is that we don’t have the full picture when we look at the circumstances of life. We don’t have enough information to make such judgments about God and His blessings.

The story of Jonathan and David from the Old Testament is a great example. If you remember, Jonathan was the son of King Saul, the first king of Israel. Saul, through his disobedience, lost the kingship, although that process took many years. In the meantime, the prophet Samuel found and anointed David to be the future king.

The story of David and Goliath is one of the most famous stories in the Old Testament, but David was also a talented musician. He became part of King Saul’s household and would play to soothe the king. David and Jonathan became great friends. In fact the scriptures say that Jonathan loved David “as his own soul”. (1 Sam. 18:3 KJV)

In our terms, Jonathan was a prince, the son of the king. David, as the next anointed king, could have been seen as a competitor. But Jonathan did not feel that way. His is a great example of unselfish love.

Eventually Saul’s anger and jealousy caused David to flee. Jonathan remained a true friend to David and warned him that he could not return to Saul’s household. As they parted, they wept.

There came a day when the Israelites fought the Philistines. Saul and his sons were in the battle. All died. So ended the life of Jonathan, son of King Saul and true friend to David, who became the next king of Israel.

Why did the Lord choose David over Jonathan? Certainly Jonathan exhibited wonderful character qualities. David was a great warrior, but so was Jonathan. Jonathan and his armorbearer climbed on their hands and feet up to a garrison of Philistines. They took on 20 soldiers and slew them. This led to a victory for the Israelite army. (1 Sam. 14) Certainly Jonathan had faith and was brave.

We cannot know all the reasons why David was chosen. He was a great king of Israel. He led them to mighty conquests. He received a promise that the Messiah would come from his line. But later in life, he saw Bathsheba and desired her. When she became pregnant, he had his general put her husband at the front of the battle and withdraw from him so he would be killed. As a result, the prophet Nathan visited David and delivered the curse that the Lord would place on David and his descendants. (2 Sam. 12)

There may be times in our lives when we feel passed over, even neglected by the Lord. Who can know the Lord’s intent? In the eternal scheme of things, who ended up in the better place, Jonathan or David? Did Jonathan lose anything of eternal worth because David became king instead of him? Certainly not.

One of the purposes of this life is for us to develop faith and trust in our Heavenly Father, that He loves us and always has our welfare in mind. As a young child trusts their parents implicitly, so we need to develop trust in Heavenly Father. Then with Nephi, an ancient prophet in the Book of Mormon, we can say of Heavenly Father, “I know that he loveth his children; nevertheless, I do not know the meaning of all things.”

We don’t know the meaning of all things, but we can know that Heavenly Father loves us individually. That can be enough.

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

