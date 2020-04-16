Faith in Focus: Crisis to transformation

My heart is heavy as I write this Faith in Focus column from the perspective of the Baha’i faith, the youngest of the world’s independent religions.
The prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith – whose name means “The Glory of God” – is the most recent in the line of divine messengers stretching back beyond recorded history, which includes Abraham, Moses, Buddha, Zoroaster, Krishna, Christ and Muhammad.
I don’t think it’s possible to express in a limited column the myriad emotions, responses and signs of hope residing within this health crisis we are all facing. Maybe the most salient words to focus on are “we are all facing.”
There is danger in times of crisis. We humans can turn toward one another – or turn on one another. Calling us to come together, Baha’u’llah says: “The fundamental purpose animating the faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship amongst men. Suffer it not to become a source of dissension and discord, of hate and enmity.”
The central teaching of Baha’u’llah’s messages is oneness: the oneness of God, of religion and humanity. Calling this time “The Day of God,” Baha’u’llah brought a fresh revelation whose sacred writings he revealed with his own pen. He proclaimed: “Through the movement of Our Pen of glory We have, at the bidding of the omnipotent Ordainer, breathed a new life into every human frame, and instilled into every word a fresh potency. All created things proclaim the evidences of this worldwide regeneration. This is the most great, the most joyful tidings.”
Saying “the day of service is now come,” Baha’ullah is calling humanity to grasp the truth of our interconnectedness. There is much fear, grief and suffering sweeping the planet with this virus. Along with it has arisen the helping and caring instincts of many offering compassion, hope and acts of brave service. Be gentle with yourselves as you ride the emotional roller coaster that accompanies this extraordinary time.
If nothing else, this pandemic is showing us we are not isolated cells. We are intricately co-mingled. We have to learn to say “our safety” not “my safety.” My well-being and your well-being have always been intertwined. Maybe we can begin to see that more clearly, to think more expansively and inclusively, and to use our stay-at-home time for deeper reflection on what it means to be human.
Baha’u’llah enjoins us: “Do not busy yourselves in your own concerns; let your thoughts be fixed upon that which will rehabilitate the fortunes of mankind and sanctify the hearts and souls of humanity.” He further urges us: “O ye loved ones of the Lord! This is the hour when ye must associate with all the earth’s peoples in extreme kindness and love, and be to them the signs and tokens of God’s great mercy.”
Let us not feel alone or separate. The grief we are carrying is a shared sorrow. Let us be helpers. Let us shine brighter in times of darkness. Let us remember the eternal truths of all the great religious teachings to love our neighbor.
Many faith traditions have special holy times in this season: the Baha’i New Year with its promise of renewal, Easter with the remembrance of resurrection, Passover with the hope of the exodus into liberation, and Ramadan focusing on deepening one’s faith and empathy for others. May this be an opportunity for all of us to reflect upon our interconnectedness and relationship to one another, and may we use this crisis to transform the suffering of humanity.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.
