Faith in Focus: Crisis to transformation

Saying “the day of service is now come,” Baha’ullah is calling humanity to grasp the truth of our interconnectedness. There is much fear, grief and suffering sweeping the planet with this virus. Along with it has arisen the helping and caring instincts of many offering compassion, hope and acts of brave service. Be gentle with yourselves as you ride the emotional roller coaster that accompanies this extraordinary time.

If nothing else, this pandemic is showing us we are not isolated cells. We are intricately co-mingled. We have to learn to say “our safety” not “my safety.” My well-being and your well-being have always been intertwined. Maybe we can begin to see that more clearly, to think more expansively and inclusively, and to use our stay-at-home time for deeper reflection on what it means to be human.

Baha’u’llah enjoins us: “Do not busy yourselves in your own concerns; let your thoughts be fixed upon that which will rehabilitate the fortunes of mankind and sanctify the hearts and souls of humanity.” He further urges us: “O ye loved ones of the Lord! This is the hour when ye must associate with all the earth’s peoples in extreme kindness and love, and be to them the signs and tokens of God’s great mercy.”