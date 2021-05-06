Faith in Focus: Counting the Omer and blessings this spring

The holiday is also known as “Yom ha-Moreh,” the day to honor teachers such as Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai, who would not be deterred by the Romans from teaching. This year “Yom Ha-Moreh” is extra important, because our teachers have been working extra hard to teach over the last year, this pandemic year, despite great disruption and stress. Many people now much better appreciate the value of our teachers!

The counting of the Omer continues for 50 days (seven weeks) and ends on the holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, which this year will start Sunday evening, May 16.

Shavuot is a holiday with two meanings. First, it is a day to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. Second it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits. In ancient days, two loaves of bread, made from the newly harvested grain, were brought to the Temple as a gift to God. Also the first fruits of the land—such as grapes, figs and honey — were brought to the Temple for God.

At Shavuot we express our gratitude to God for the fruits of the earth that sustain our bodies, and for God’s Teaching, the Torah, that sustains our lives and souls. Spring is finally here, and we have much to be grateful for. New vaccines are available and being administered that gives us hope for the future.