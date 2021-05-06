Faith in Focus: Counting the Omer and blessings this spring

Passover has been over for several weeks, and since the second day of Passover, we have been “Counting the Omer.” Omer means “sheaf” of barley. We count the Omer each day for 50 days; those 50 days end with the holiday of Shavuot.
Every day we recite the prayer: ”Today is the first (tenth, fifteenth, fortieth, etc) Day of the Counting of the Omer,” adding this recitation into our daily prayers.
Why do we count sheaves of barley? Passover marks not only the miracle of the Jews deliverance from Egypt, but also marks the beginning of the barley harvest in ancient Israel. It is traditional for Jews to refrain from celebrations, from dancing, from feasting, and from holding weddings until the counting of the Omer is done, probably based on a need to focus on getting the harvest in.
However, on one day during the Omer period, weddings are allowed. This holiday is known as Lag Be-Omer, meaning “the 33rd day of Omer,” which occurred April 30, just a week ago. Lag Be-Omer is a holiday based on events that occurred while the Romans occupied the Land of Israel, destroyed the Second Temple (year 70 of the Common Era) and attempted to prohibit practice of the Jewish religion.
During this period of time, many famous rabbis were in hiding from the Romans, who forbid them from teaching. Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai lived in secret in a cave in the Galilean hills for 13 years. Each year, the children of Galilee would visit the Rabbi on the 33rd day of the Omer, dressed as hunters and carrying picnic lunches, in order to fool the Romans.
The holiday is also known as “Yom ha-Moreh,” the day to honor teachers such as Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai, who would not be deterred by the Romans from teaching. This year “Yom Ha-Moreh” is extra important, because our teachers have been working extra hard to teach over the last year, this pandemic year, despite great disruption and stress. Many people now much better appreciate the value of our teachers!
The counting of the Omer continues for 50 days (seven weeks) and ends on the holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, which this year will start Sunday evening, May 16.
Shavuot is a holiday with two meanings. First, it is a day to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. Second it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits. In ancient days, two loaves of bread, made from the newly harvested grain, were brought to the Temple as a gift to God. Also the first fruits of the land—such as grapes, figs and honey — were brought to the Temple for God.
At Shavuot we express our gratitude to God for the fruits of the earth that sustain our bodies, and for God’s Teaching, the Torah, that sustains our lives and souls. Spring is finally here, and we have much to be grateful for. New vaccines are available and being administered that gives us hope for the future.
I am grateful for the wonderful diversity of faith communities in the Carlisle area. As I write this, I think of my Muslim sisters and brothers who are observing and celebrating Ramadan at this time. I wish for them a spiritually meaningful time, and the joy of family Iftar meals, even when it is not possible to join with their larger community due to the pandemic.
We are still in pandemic time, and many of us feel profound isolation. We want to be with friends and family, and we wish to join in person with our faith communities to celebrate our holidays. I hope that with more and more people getting vaccinated, that soon we will be able to start in-person religious services again.
But with spring here, while Jews are counting the Omer, many of us are outside doing gardening and other outdoor activities. Many of us delight in being out in nature in the spring and enjoying the beauty of the earth coming back to life. I have been lucky to be able to hike in our local parks, where I get to see an abundance of wildflowers.
Regardless of our faith tradition, we can be grateful for the returning beauty and bounty of the earth, which are gifts that God sends us in this season.
Let us focus our gratitude for the coming of spring and the bounty in which we live. Let us join with our neighbors, regardless of race, religion, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity, to uphold every person’s right to seek God according to his/her own lights and to live safely and securely in our community, in this season and in all seasons.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.