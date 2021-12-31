Faith in Focus: Contribute to the good of others

It is now Dec. 31, the last day of 2021. I am sitting here watching the year — a difficult year — come to an end; and thinking about what is coming in the next year and what has happened this past year. I suspect we all are thinking similar thoughts.

I first realized how very lucky I am to have survived this last year, this time of pandemic. I have been lucky and blessed to not get sick with COVID and to have access to high-quality medical care. I am blessed to have good food to eat and a warm and secure home in which to live. I am surrounded by good friends, most of whom have been able to stay well and safe in these difficult times. And also my family has been able to stay well and safe.

I feel very blessed. I think that is a good way to end this calendar year, by looking at my blessings and feeling gratitude.

Yet, the annual schedule of the Jewish holidays forces me to look beyond myself and to consider the world around me and my obligations to others. We celebrated Hanukkah earlier this month. While it is joyous to bring light into our homes with candles as the days grow shorter and the nights longer, I remember that Hanukkah is about standing for what is right and for freedom to worship according to our inner lights. For many people around the world, that freedom is in danger.

This next month will bring Tu BiShevat, the New Year of Trees. This is a holiday that will celebrate the start of spring’s new life in the Middle East. On Tu BiShevat is when the almond trees in the land of Israel are expected to start blooming, bringing promise of renewal and sustenance. It is also a day about caring for the Earth, being responsible for the planet and the environment.

Already we are experiencing the results of global warming — severe storms, floods, droughts that destroy homes, livelihoods and lives, and will cause mass migrations, as well as extinctions of many species. We all responsible for keeping this planet healthy and able to continue to sustain all life.

In the next few months, we are expecting refugees from Afghanistan to arrive in our area. All of us, regardless of our religious faith, understand that we are obligated to welcome and help The Stranger. We should all find a way to help our new neighbors settle and adjust to their new life.

So as we look forward to the New Year, those of us who are blessed with health and security need to consider how we can work toward helping others and the Earth. We are all responsible for living gently on the Earth, and for helping those in need, regardless of their faith, national origin or status.

If we want 2022 to be a better year after two very difficult years, let us each find a way to contribute to the good of others, while we also feel gratitude for our own blessings.

Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.

