Faith in Focus: Commanded to preserve life

The Jewish holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks (Shavuot literally translates as “weeks”), started this year on Thursday evening and runs through Saturday.

Shavuot is a holiday with two meanings. First, it is a day to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. Second, it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits.

In ancient days, two loaves of bread, made from newly harvested grain, were brought to the Temple as a gift to God. Also the first fruits of the land — such as grapes, figs and honey — were brought to the Temple for God. In modern times, Jews usually observe Shavuot with overnight sessions studying the Torah, as well as special prayers during the daily services, the eating of special foods and gathering with family and friends.

But, like all our neighbors of any faith, right now we cannot gather with our friends and communities to celebrate due to the pandemic. Our synagogues are not holding in-person services right now, just like many churches and mosques and other places of worship.

Right now we are all in shock over how our lives have been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still continues; we continue to lose friends and family to the disease. Those who survive may have long-term health problems.