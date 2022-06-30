Faith in Focus: Comfort for Christians in dark times

A man named Asaph had a problem Christians have sometimes. We look at the world around us and it seems like the wicked have it better than those whose hope and trust is in Jesus Christ alone. Psalm 73 is Aspah’s recounting of his thinking.

He starts with his conclusion, “Truly God is good to Israel, to those who are pure in heart.”

Then he tells us his problem,

“But as for me, my feet had nearly slipped.”

Why?

“I was envious of the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked. For they have no pangs until death; their bodies are fat and sleek. They are not in trouble as others are; they are not stricken like the rest of mankind.”

Their sin takes many forms:

“Therefore pride is their necklace; violence covers them as a garment. Their eyes swell out through fatness; their hearts overflow with follies. They scoff and speak with malice; loftily they threaten oppression.

“They set their mouths against the heavens, and their tongue struts through the earth. And they say, ‘How can God know? Is there knowledge in the Most High?’”

Asaph summarizes this way: “Behold, these are the wicked; always at ease, they increase in riches.”

He wondered whether it is worth it to trust and love the Lord: “All in vain have I kept my heart clean and washed my hands in innocence. For all the day long I have been stricken and rebuked every morning.”

Then Asaph checks himself before he speaks: “If I had said, ‘I will speak thus,’ I would have betrayed the generation of your (God’s) children, but when I thought how to understand this, it seemed to me a wearisome task ...”

Asaph then recounts what happened that completely changed his thinking: ”... until I went into the sanctuary of God.”

Asaph sought the Lord’s presence through His Word and prayer, and as he communed with God, he discovered what he was missing. He was only considering how things appeared, but God revealed to him the big picture.

God showed Asaph how it would go with the wicked at death.

”Then I discerned their (the wicked’s) end.”

All the rest of the Psalm is a prayer to the Lord.

“Truly you set them in slippery places; you make them fall to ruin. How they are destroyed in a moment, swept away utterly by terrors! Like a dream when one awakes, O Lord, when you rouse yourself, you despise them as phantoms.”

Asaph then confesses how wrong he had been. “When my soul was embittered, when I was pricked in heart, I was brutish and ignorant; I was like a beast toward you.”

In thankfulness the psalmist confesses how good God is to him: “Nevertheless, I am continually with you; you hold my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward (when I die) you will receive me to glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Finally, Asaph summarizes the truth about the unbeliever and the believer.

“For behold, those who are far from you shall perish; you put an end to everyone who is unfaithful to you. But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the Lord God my refuge, that I might tell of all your works.”

Believer in Jesus Christ, we have absolutely no reason to envy any unbeliever, no matter what they have or what they may get away with. We have the Lord God as our refuge. They do not. That is the heart of it.

This is why we must tell them of the wonderful works of God, especially of Christ and his work on the cross for sinners.

For a similar Psalm read Psalm 37, and for a brief description of how God describes the righteous and the wicked read Psalm 1.

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

