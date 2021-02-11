Faith in Focus: Christ and the Pharisees then and now

When these religious leaders could find no sin in Christ, they attacked him because of those he ate with (Matt. 9:10-13).

Finally, when they saw how the common people flocked around Jesus to listen to him teach, they laid plans to murder him (Matt. 26:3-5).

Jesus made these people awfully uncomfortable. His message was so much different from theirs.

The Pharisees claimed to be disciples of Moses and instructors of the people, but Jesus told them they did not even understand nor did they believe what Moses wrote. “For if you believed Moses, you would believe me; for he wrote of me. But if you do not believe his writings, how will you believe my words?” (John 5:46,47)

What was the religious situation in our Lord’s time on earth? Most people were unable to read the Old Testament themselves because copies of the Hebrew and Greek translation were few and far between. They were dependent on what the Pharisees and other religious leaders taught them.

Most believed what the Pharisees taught because they were the experts. This satisfied most people, but all they knew was what they heard from their leaders.

The problem was what was taught was simply rabbinic tradition. Their traditions superseded the Word of God.