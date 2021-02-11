Faith in Focus: Christ and the Pharisees then and now

When the Lord Jesus Christ walked on this earth demonstrating his messiahship by his preaching, teaching and many miracles, not everyone was excited about it. While he sojourned among men, he made enemies as well as friends.
Guess who were his worst enemies? Who were the people who hated him the most? Of all the people who lived at the time of Christ, which ones were always trying to deny his miracles and his claims of being God? Who were those who sought to find some sin in his life and turn people away from listening to him? And who were the people eventually responsible for his crucifixion?
If you know the contents of any one of the four Gospels, you can answer these questions without hesitation. Clearly, those who most opposed everything our Lord did and taught were those men in positions of leadership and authority in the Jewish religious system. The very men who were supposed to be teaching the people the Word of God, which could meet their every need. These were the greatest enemies of the people, the Bible and Christ himself.
When Jesus cast a devil out of a man, the religious leaders (Pharisees) said he did it through the power of the Devil (Matt. 9:32-35).
When the Lord opened the eyes of a man born blind, they sought every available means to discredit the miracle (John 9:13-34).
When Jesus claimed to be the Son of God, they said he was a blasphemer (Matt. 26:57-68).
When these religious leaders could find no sin in Christ, they attacked him because of those he ate with (Matt. 9:10-13).
Finally, when they saw how the common people flocked around Jesus to listen to him teach, they laid plans to murder him (Matt. 26:3-5).
Jesus made these people awfully uncomfortable. His message was so much different from theirs.
The Pharisees claimed to be disciples of Moses and instructors of the people, but Jesus told them they did not even understand nor did they believe what Moses wrote. “For if you believed Moses, you would believe me; for he wrote of me. But if you do not believe his writings, how will you believe my words?” (John 5:46,47)
What was the religious situation in our Lord’s time on earth? Most people were unable to read the Old Testament themselves because copies of the Hebrew and Greek translation were few and far between. They were dependent on what the Pharisees and other religious leaders taught them.
Most believed what the Pharisees taught because they were the experts. This satisfied most people, but all they knew was what they heard from their leaders.
The problem was what was taught was simply rabbinic tradition. Their traditions superseded the Word of God.
Jesus’ commentary on the situation is found in Matthew 15:14, “Let them alone; they are blind guides. And if the blind lead the blind, both will fall into the pit.” The Pharisees were spiritually blind to the truth, therefore the people were in the same boat.
This was not a new phenomenon. Sometime, read through the prophetic books of the Old Testament and you will clearly see God’s prophets vehemently condemning false prophets who spoke soothing words to the people and kept them in ignorance of God’s truth. In Jeremiah 5:30,31 we see the situation clearly, “An appalling and horrible thing has happened in the land: the prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests rule at their direction; my people love to have it so; but what will you do when the end comes?”
Notice the people were at fault, too. Since the time of the apostles, there have always been those in religious authority who will not preach or teach the Word of God to the people. A clear mark of unbelief in religious leaders is keeping the scriptures from the people, whether in 30 AD or 2021 AD. The motto seems to be “anything but the Bible.”
The Bible is readily available today. Are you reading yours and being taught from it, or are you only listening to someone who tells you what you are comfortable hearing?
Rumor has it there are still some Pharisees around.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.