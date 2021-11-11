Faith in Focus: Central figures of the Baha'i faith

Baha’is around the world will be commemorating another centenary event, and the public is invited to join us on Nov. 27. Since we are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, this is a good time to share with readers who the central figures of the Baha’i faith are.

The Bab and Baha’u’llah, the twin prophets and most recent messengers of God, announced their mission, signaling a new day is dawning for humanity. The Bab is the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith and Baha’ullah is the prophet-founder. The Bab’s name means “The Gate,” and Baha’u’llah’s name means “The Glory of God.” These twin prophets inaugurated the Baha’i Era, which began in 1844 in what was then called Persia.

With unity as the central teaching of the Baha’i faith, Baha’u’llah ensured there would be continuity and guidance for the Baha’i community following his death. In his will, Baha’u’llah appointed his eldest son, ‘Abdu’l-Baha – whose name means “Servant of the Glory” – as a center to whom all should turn, stating: “When the ocean of My presence hath ebbed and the Book of My Revelation is ended, turn your faces towards Him Whom God hath purposed.”

Baha’u’llah instructed the community to all turn to ‘Abdu’l-Baha, as the authorized interpreter of the Bahá’í writings and as the perfect exemplar of the faith’s spirit and teachings, referring to him as “the Center of the Covenant.” These twin prophets and ‘Abdu’l-Baha comprise the three central figures of the Baha’i faith.

‘Abdu’l-Baha is a unique figure in religious history. He was not a prophet, yet he was a divinely-inspired human who embodied the spiritual qualities and virtues of Baha’u’llah’s teachings. One of many titles given him is “Mystery of God.”

‘Abdu’l-Baha was devoted to the faith from an early age, showing amazing spiritual capacity. Insisting on his role as servitude, ‘Abdu’l-Baha repeatedly affirmed that he was a “herald of peace and reconciliation” and “an advocate of the oneness of humanity,” saying: “Servitude to all the human race is my perpetual religion.” He was renowned for his generosity and kindness, as well as championing social justice – placing great emphasis on the equality of men and women, the elimination of all forms of prejudice and racism, and the cause of world peace.

Urging all he met to assist the world of humanity, he said: “Know that God is compassionate toward all; therefore, love all from the depths of your hearts, prefer all religionists before yourselves, be filled with love for every race, and be kind toward the people of all nationalities.”

In the spring of 1912, ‘Abdu’l-Baha spent nine months in the United States and Canada, giving talks to universities, churches, synagogues, mosques, organizations and philanthropic causes. His calls for unity and solidarity were considered “ahead of his time.” Acutely aware of a world on the verge of war, he spoke passionately about the need to establish the spiritual prerequisites for peace. He emphasized that lasting peace requires removing the barriers to peace, such as racial prejudice, sexism, economic inequalities, sectarianism and nationalism.

At the time of Abdu’l-Baha’s death in 1921, the Baha’i faith had spread to about 35 countries. His funeral was attended by 10,000 mourners of numerous religious backgrounds. He was much admired, and in spontaneous tributes, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá was eulogized as one who led humanity to the “Way of Truth,” as a “pillar of peace,” and the embodiment of “glory and greatness.”

Today, the Bahá’í faith is established in virtually every country and in many dependent territories. About 2,100 indigenous tribes, races and ethnic groups are represented in the worldwide Bahá’í community.

The public is invited to join a virtual celebration sharing more of the life, accomplishments and significance of ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s life. The program features several short presentations along with a film on Nov. 27 at 7 pm. Those interested can write to carlislebahai@yahoo.com to receive more details and the Zoom link.

Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.

