"Do ye know in what cycle ye are created and in what age ye exist?" – begins a passage from the Baha’i Holy Writings called “Spiritual Spring.” What if we are living in a time of renewal and rebirth? Is it possible for us to see past the signs of winter’s decay to the planting of seeds that will bring about the spiritual springtime?

In this holy season where so many faiths commemorate holidays and holy days, members of the Baha’i Faith gather to celebrate the Baha’i New Year followed by the Ridvan Festival, a 12-day celebration, considered the holiest period among all the Baha’i holy days.

Baha’is around the world celebrated the New Year on March 20 – the vernal equinox that signals the coming of spring in our hemisphere. On April 21, the Ridvan Festival begins, marking the great announcement by Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, declaring his mission as a Messenger of God.

On April 21, 1863, Baha’u’llah proclaimed in the Ridvan Garden along the Tigris River in Persia that “the Divine Springtime has come,” announcing that God has spoken again, and that He is the Promised One of all religions sent to usher in the long-awaited promised Day of God.

Baha’u’llah calls this time “the Day of God” – a time when great favors and energies are released, “the day in which His most mighty grace has been infused into all created things.” He urges humanity to reconcile their differences and live in unity and peace, saying: “This is the day whereon the ocean of God’s mercy hath been manifested unto men, the day in which the day star of His loving-kindness hath shed its radiance upon them, the day in which the clouds of His bountiful favor have overshadowed the whole of mankind. Now is the time to cheer and refresh the downcast through the invigorating breeze of love and fellowship, and the living waters of friendliness and charity.”

Baha’u’llah, whose name means “The Glory of God,” has brought the dawning of a new day, and the Baha’i teachings usher in a new cycle for humanity. We’re living in an extremely turbulent time with signs of chaos all around. The Baha’i teachings offer the perspective that humanity has passed through the stages of its infancy and childhood, and we are now passing through that difficult transition time from adolescence to maturity.

In the “Spiritual Spring” passage, ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder wrote: “This period of time is the Promised Age, the assembling of the human race to the ‘Resurrection Day’ and now is the great ‘Day of Judgment.’ Soon the whole world, as in springtime, will change its garb. The turning and falling of the autumn leaves is past; the bleakness of the winter time is over. The new year hath appeared and the spiritual springtime is at hand.”

Baha’u’llah, who lived from 1817 to 1892, announced that his mission would lead to an era of universal lasting peace and justice – a time all the poets, prophets and seers have dreamed about and envisioned. He penned the Baha’i Revelation with his own hand, with all his tablets and scriptures meticulously preserved such that we are blessed to have the Word of God in its pure and original form for all to read and investigate freely.

Baha’is believe there is one unfolding religion of God, revealed at different times and places by the Divine Mouthpieces sent by God to renew and reinvigorate religion. These Divine Messengers all reaffirm the ancient and eternal truths of earlier religions while revealing new social laws, principles and teachings for the age in which they appear. “This is the changeless Faith of God, eternal in the past, eternal in the future,” proclaims Baha’u’llah, who warns: “Should the lamp of religion be obscured, chaos and confusion will ensue, and the lights of fairness, of justice, of tranquility and peace cease to shine.”

Just as spring follows winter, the prophets succeed one another fulfilling the promise that humanity would never be without divine guidance. Baha’u’llah tells us that whenever one religion has fulfilled its purpose, “the Almighty will assuredly renew it,” saying: “For every age requireth a fresh measure of the light of God.”

Let us be grateful to be living in the spiritual springtime and become gardeners in creating a united world – remembering that darkness is always followed by dawn, and the spring season brings about the great flowering that follows winter.