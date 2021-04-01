Faith in Focus: Celebrating Passover in a pandemic

Happy Passover! Passover started March 27 with our first Seder and ends Sunday, April 4.
The Jewish calendar date for the start of Passover is the 15th day of the month of Nissan and runs for eight days. During that period of time, Jews will not eat “leavened” bread but instead will eat Matzah, a hard, flat wheat bread.
We celebrate Passover to commemorate the Exodus from Egypt, an event many of you are familiar with from reading the Bible. During Passover, Jews tell and retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt during the ceremonial meal called a “Seder.” Most Jews celebrate two Seders, one each of the first two nights of the holiday.
It is a wonderful time for families and friends to get together to tell the story about the Exodus. But, as you know, most of us cannot get together with family and friends again this year, due to the pandemic. But this past year has taught us a lot about how to carry on family gatherings and religious services using online video apps like Zoom. So, this year, Congregation Beth Tikvah held a Zoom Seder on the first night, March 27, for members of the congregation who could not meet with family to celebrate. And at the end of the Seder, when we traditionally say “Next Year in Jerusalem,” we also said: “Next year, we will celebrate Seder in person!”
Even in very difficult times, times of war, pandemic and persecution, as Jews we are obligated to tell the Passover story to our children, and the Seder is how we do that.
The Seder, which means “order," is a series of ritual prayers, questions and answers, as well as special foods that we eat. The youngest person at the Seder will ask Four Questions about why this night is different, why we eat only bitter herbs and matzah, and why we relax around the Seder Table. The rest of the Seder consists of the older participants telling the story to answer those questions.
It starts with when Jacob’s family went down to Egypt to escape a famine, at the invitation of Joseph. But later a Pharaoh arose who didn’t know Joseph and his contributions to the people of Egypt, so he enslaved the Jews.
As you know, Moses was later born in Egypt and raised in the house of Pharaoh, and became a defender of the Jews. He tried to convince Pharaoh to let the Jews go, and it took 10 terrible plagues to convince Pharaoh to let them go. We eat the bitter herbs to commemorate the bitterness of slavery. We eat the matzah, the unleavened bread to commemorate the haste in which we left Egypt, because we didn’t have time for our bread to rise. And we drop 10 drops of our Passover Wine out of our cups to commemorate the sufferings of the Egyptian People from the 10 plagues.
An important ritual of the Passover Seder comes at the end, when we open the door to welcome Elijah, the prophet to our Seder. Traditionally Elijah visits each Seder and drinks a little wine from a special cup set out for him at the beginning of the Seder. After the meal and blessings, we open the door to the house and invite Elijah in. Children watch the Elijah cup very carefully for signs that the wine has been drunk, while the adults sing “Eliyahu Ha Navi,” in which we wish for the coming of Elijah, soon and in our day.
We believe that Elijah will come to announce the arrival of the Messianic age, when we will all live in peace together. It is an important reminder to us all that we need to work together with all other people to bring that peace to the Earth; that we need to work together to bring the Messianic age.
Almost immediately after Passover comes a very solemn day of remembrance, Yom HaShoah, which is the Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust. This year Yom HaShoah will start Wednesday evening, April 7, and run through April 8. The Jewish calendar date will be the 27th day of Nissan, during the same month as Passover.
Yom HaShoah is actually linked to the Passover holiday historically. The holiday was created by the State of Israel in 1951, to commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis that started on 14 Nissan/April 19, 1943, the day before Passover. Like the original Passover, the Warshaw Ghetto uprising was a struggle for freedom.
Yom HaShoah is a very somber holiday, whose purpose is to commemorate the millions of people, including 6 million Jews, who were murdered by the Nazi genocide in Europe in the 1930s and '40s. It is a custom in many Jewish communities to Read the Names, over a 24-hour period, of the 6 million Jewish victims who were killed, so that their names are never forgotten.
An important link between Passover and Yom HaShoah is the theme that we are obligated to work for freedom and justice for all peoples, even as we remember our ancestors and those we have lost to genocide. It is incumbent on each of us to work for peace and for the freedom of all people now, in our time, in our land and on our Earth. So when we sing Eliyahu Ha Navi, we know that we must continue to work toward that Messianic Age, where there will be peace for all people, for all of God’s creatures and for God’s creation.
There are many issues today that we are responsible to resolve, including providing safe sanctuary for people fleeing war, genocide and loss of homes due to climate change. May we all work together to bring peace and justice on our Earth.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.