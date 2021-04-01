Faith in Focus: Celebrating Passover in a pandemic

We believe that Elijah will come to announce the arrival of the Messianic age, when we will all live in peace together. It is an important reminder to us all that we need to work together with all other people to bring that peace to the Earth; that we need to work together to bring the Messianic age.

Almost immediately after Passover comes a very solemn day of remembrance, Yom HaShoah, which is the Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust. This year Yom HaShoah will start Wednesday evening, April 7, and run through April 8. The Jewish calendar date will be the 27th day of Nissan, during the same month as Passover.

Yom HaShoah is actually linked to the Passover holiday historically. The holiday was created by the State of Israel in 1951, to commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis that started on 14 Nissan/April 19, 1943, the day before Passover. Like the original Passover, the Warshaw Ghetto uprising was a struggle for freedom.

Yom HaShoah is a very somber holiday, whose purpose is to commemorate the millions of people, including 6 million Jews, who were murdered by the Nazi genocide in Europe in the 1930s and '40s. It is a custom in many Jewish communities to Read the Names, over a 24-hour period, of the 6 million Jewish victims who were killed, so that their names are never forgotten.