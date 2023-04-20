As I write this article, it is still Passover. I am enjoying my leftovers from my massive Passover cooking spree, and I expect still to have leftovers after the end of the holiday.

It was so wonderful to celebrate Seder this year with family and friends. And this year we have a very early spring. I have done several nice hikes to see the wildflowers in bloom - such a delight! I hope you all take time to savor the signs of life re-emerging after winter.

But back to Passover for a minute. On the second day of Passover, we began the Counting of the Omer. “Omer” is an ancient unit of measure for agricultural produce, and in this case refers to a “sheaf” of barley. We count the Omer each day for 50 days; those 50 days end with the holiday of Shavuot.

How do we do that? We recite the prayer "Today is the first (tenth, fifteenth, fortieth, etc) Day of the Counting of the Omer,” adding this recitation into our daily prayers. Why do we count sheaves of barley? Passover marks not only the miracle of the Jews' deliverance from Egypt, but also marks the beginning of the barley harvest in ancient Israel. On the second day of Passover, in ancient Israel, Jews were required to bring an Omer of barley to the Temple as an offering.

The Counting of the Omer is a period of partial mourning for Jews. During the these seven weeks, Jews refrain from celebrations, from dancing, from feasting and from holding weddings. Why? There are two reasons for this tradition. First, most ancient people depended entirely on agricultural yield, to feed them throughout the year. The spring was a period of food insecurity, because they were running out of stored food, and because it was as yet uncertain how good the harvest would be. It was as though they felt that they needed to refrain from happy events until they were sure of the harvest yield.

A second, more traditional reason for the refraining from happy events is that during the spring of the year 132 of the Common Era, during the period of Bar Kochba’s revolt against the Romans, all but five of the 24,000 students of Rabbi Akiba were sickened by a terrible plague and died.

But there is one day, during the period of the Omer counting, on which weddings and other celebrations may occur. This holiday, known as Lag Be-Omer, meaning “the 33rd day of Omer,” which will start May 18 and run through the day of May 19. According to tradition, on this day the plague that had killed all but five of Rabbi Akiba’s students, ended.

Also during the period of the Bar Kochba rebellion, many famous rabbis were hiding from the Romans, who forbade them from teaching. Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai lived in secret in a cave in the Galilean hills for 13 years, but continued to teach. Each year the children of Galilee would visit the Rabbi on the 33rd day of the Omer, dressed as hunters, carrying bows and arrows, to fool the Romans. Tradition also teaches that Lag Be-Omer was the day of the year on which Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai later died.

In Israel the holiday it is celebrated by the lighting of bonfires and visits to the tomb of Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai. Families enjoy getting out for picnics on this day. Also children and teachers go out to the fields carrying bows and rubber-tipped arrows, as though they were hunters.

Lag Be-Omer is also known as Yom Ha-Moreh, a day to honor all teachers. While we should always be honoring our teachers (but rarely do), I hope that many people became more aware of the dedication and value of our teachers during the worst of the pandemic. I know that I had many wonderful teachers throughout my school career. I hope that people today realize how very hard our teachers work, and how very underpaid our public school teachers are.

The work of our public school teachers is essential for educating each generation of children to become productive citizens in a democratic society. I hope that our schools will remain places where children can explore who they are and who they wish to become, where they will learn to get along with and to accept diverse others, and above all, to learn to think critically. I fear that there is too much pressure on teachers and all public school personnel from a minority of parents and politicians who fear the teaching and encouragine of independent thought.

The counting of the Omer will continue until the holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks (Shavuot is Hebrew for “weeks”), which will begin at on Saturday, June 4 and run through Monday, June 6. Shavuot is a holiday with two traditional meanings. First, it is a day to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai. Second, it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits. But the holiday of Shavuot will be a future article!

As we enjoy warm spring weather, it is important for us to focus on our gratitude for the blessings we have in this country and in our community. We do not face the risk of wholesale starvation every spring, like our ancestors did, while they worked and hoped for a good harvest. Hunger in our country and our community is caused by how our society allocates resources, not by scarce food supplies. Let us show our gratitude for the coming of spring and the bounty in which we live, by working to make those blessings available to everyone.