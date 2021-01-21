Faith in Focus: Celebrating New Year for trees

This year, I was reminded of the story of Choni the Circle Maker, a tale that comes from the Talmud. During times of drought in Israel, Choni drew a circle on the ground, stepped inside the circle, and then recited special prayers asking for rain. He also argued with God about the need for the rain. The Talmud says that his actions would make the rains come.

Another Choni story involves the planting of trees. One day, as he walked down the road, Choni saw a man planting a carob tree. He asked the man how long it would be before the carob tree would bear fruit. The man said it would take 70 years. Choni asked the man if he thought he himself would get to eat from that tree in 70 years. The man replied that it was unlikely, but his father and his grandfather had planted trees that he now harvests, and he wanted to plant trees for his children and grandchildren to harvest, even if he is no longer around.

What Choni learned about the carob tree is an important lesson for us. We have to plant the seeds and the trees for good things to grow in the future. We may not be here to see the results, but we still need to do our part to make sure that there are trees and a healthy future for our descendants to enjoy.