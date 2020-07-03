Faith in Focus: Caring for the stranger among us

Women, indigenous people and enslaved people were not considered equal to white men, and therefore not entitled to the same rights. And we still have the same problems today. We know that people of color are not considered equal to white people in this country. White women won the right to vote in 1920, but women of color did not secure that right until 1965, and many men and women of color still struggle to be able to exercise that basic right.

Today, people of color do not have the same opportunities that white people have to get a good education and to move into the middle class. And the lives of people of color are considered expendable. This attitude is not just true in policing, but in many aspects of our society, including health care, education and employment.

I often wonder why this is. Is it because we white people see those of color as “strangers” to us? Because their skin color or their ethnic or religious heritage is different from ours, they are “strange”; they are not like us? Their strangeness frightens us.

Our Western culture re-enforces the attitude that white skin is superior. But this attitude is what the Torah tells us, over and over, that we must change. The Torah tells us that we must care for the strangers who live among us, because we were strangers once; in fact we were slaves in the Land of Egypt.