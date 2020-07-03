Faith in Focus: Caring for the stranger among us

Today, July 3, is the 11th day of the Hebrew month of Tammuz. That does not mean much to most people, but July 4 is very important to many, as it is the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the colonies from the rule of Great Britain in 1776.
We all learned in school about how a group of men worked together, argued and finally agreed to pledge their lives and fortunes and their sacred honor for the cause of independence from a remote ruler who did not seem to care about their lives “over there” on the other side of the Atlantic. They declared the colonies to be free and independent states. They also declared that “all men are created equal.”
I have been thinking about the idea of “independence,” “freedom,” “liberty” and “equality” since those terms are always coming up in the news media. In the case of the Declaration, independence meant dissolving a political bond between Britain and its colonies on the east coast of the North American continent.
What is “equality”? The Declaration of Independence said that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, among which are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Well, we all know that this vision was never realized in this country since 1776. In 1776, “equality” only was extended to white men, and to a great extent, it has remained that way until today.
Women, indigenous people and enslaved people were not considered equal to white men, and therefore not entitled to the same rights. And we still have the same problems today. We know that people of color are not considered equal to white people in this country. White women won the right to vote in 1920, but women of color did not secure that right until 1965, and many men and women of color still struggle to be able to exercise that basic right.
Today, people of color do not have the same opportunities that white people have to get a good education and to move into the middle class. And the lives of people of color are considered expendable. This attitude is not just true in policing, but in many aspects of our society, including health care, education and employment.
I often wonder why this is. Is it because we white people see those of color as “strangers” to us? Because their skin color or their ethnic or religious heritage is different from ours, they are “strange”; they are not like us? Their strangeness frightens us.
Our Western culture re-enforces the attitude that white skin is superior. But this attitude is what the Torah tells us, over and over, that we must change. The Torah tells us that we must care for the strangers who live among us, because we were strangers once; in fact we were slaves in the Land of Egypt.
We, the descendants of the Israelites, who were strangers, who were held as slaves, who were refugees from an oppressive regime ... we are required to care for the “strangers” we live with today. Because we remember, through our study, through our Jewish rituals, through our Jewish learning, of our ancestors’ experiences of being slaves, of being oppressed, it is incumbent on us to stop that cycle of oppression today.
So as Jews we are required to work for justice and equality. We must protest injustice, and we must seek redress from our government in order to change laws that validate unequal treatment of people of color, of people of different religions and of different ethnic backgrounds. That is what the Torah demands of us.
And beyond seeking justice for all, we should also work to make the “strangers” less strange to us. We need to stop living in our cultural bubbles without contact with other cultures. We need to join with people of other faiths and people whose skin color is not like ours, and people whose ethnic background is different from our own, and to learn from each other. We need to explore the cultural richness and wisdom of these “strangers.”
If we do that faithfully and sincerely, eventually they will no longer be “strangers” to us, but instead will become cherished friends.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the President of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!