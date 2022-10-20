Faith in Focus: Building a Sukkah for holiday

We just finished observing the High Holy Days — Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur — and then 5 days later started the holiday of Sukkot, the “Festival of Booths.”

I was happy that this year Congregation Beth Tikvah was able to partner with the Dickinson College Hillel and the Asbell Center for Jewish Life for High Holy Day services. The Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services were held at the college, and were warm and inviting to our congregation, to the students and to unaffiliated Jews in the area.

We started using a new “Machzor,” which is the special High Holy Day prayerbook, which I like very much. Our previous Congregational Machzors were 50 years old. Some of our members really like the old Machzors, but some of us prefer contemporary prayerbooks that are gender neutral.

Sukkot is a harvest festival, in which we celebrate the bounty of produce that we are blessed to have. It is traditional to erect a temporary “hut” or “booth” outside one’s home that can be used as a place for outdoor meals with family and friends. Some people will also sleep in the Sukkah.

The Sukkah is usually four sided and has a roof that permits light and the elements to enter. In a Sukkah, one can see the stars at night, and one is also going to get rained on! The Sukkah is supposed to be like the temporary, fragile dwellings that the Israelites erected when they were out in the fields harvesting, and when they came to the Temple in Jerusalem to celebrate holidays.

Last year I purchased a “kit” to build a Sukkah. I had not erected a Sukkah for many years and decided that this year I was going to do it! The kit sat in my basement until the end of September. I thought putting it together would be easy; I am strong and creative, and in good health, so how hard could it be?

Well, it was hard! The kit is a tent one can erect for outdoor yard sales or festivals. Mine has adjustable metal bars that fit together into frames that fit together into a rectangular frame, so one can make it different sizes. It does not have a frame for a roof, which is needed for normal tents for festivals and sales.

A Sukkah usually has a roof made of bamboo poles or a wood lattice, onto which one can throw branches or old corn stalks and leaves. I was able to get some bamboo poles for my Sukkah from a friend, who has too much bamboo growing in her yard (Bamboo is invasive in Central PA! Do not plant it outside!).

I started putting the kit together outside where I wanted the Sukkah, and quickly realized that this is a job that requires at least two people, preferably more than two. And this was a job that I had to do all by myself.

I wanted to make the Sukkah tall enough to stand up in and big enough for a few people to sit inside it. I realized quickly that was not going to happen. I extended the upright poles and horizontal poles to make a larger frame, and then tried to assemble the four frames, and each time they would fall apart when I tried to lift them to put them together.

But I persisted! I finally made the frames the smallest size, about 5-foot-9 in horizontal length, but only 4 feet and 9 inches high. I leaned two sides against two opposite trees, and then was able to put the other two frames to connect the first two. Finally I had a sort-of-cube structure. And it did not fall over because it is sitting between trees. I managed to get it secured with the straps provided.

I tried to raise the height of the frame, but I could not do that with only one person. So I figured I would just have to stoop to go into the Sukkah. Then I brought out my bamboo poles and started laying them across the top. I had to tie those onto the front and back to keep them from falling off. I dug into my stack of leftover weaving and knitting yarn (acrylic) and used that to tie on each pole.

The kit came with a nice fabric for the side walls that were 36 feet long, and twice the height of my frame. But there was no way I was going to be able to deploy that around a frame that was just under 18 feet around and less than 5 feet high. Instead, I pulled old sheets out of the basement and used them to create the walls. Then I put in two garden chairs, two garden tables and two potted Chrysanthemums. Wow! A real Sukkah! I am so proud!

It was lovely just to sit out there in this lovely fall weather. That is where I ate dinner during the holiday and prayed with my Lulav and Etrog — when it was not raining. The Lulav is a wand made from palm leaves, willow leaves and myrtle leaves. The Etrog is a fragrant citron fruit. It is the custom to bless these “four species” together and to shake them in the Sukkah, to east, to west, to north, to south, to upward to the heavens and downward to the Earth.

I did not sleep in Sukkah since it is far too cold at night. And I did not want to be out there in case a bear walks through the area at night.

Sukkot ran for seven days (started Sunday evening, Oct. 9) but was immediately followed by two more Jewish Holidays. On Sunday evening, Oct. 16 Shemini Atzeret started, and then on Monday evening Oct. 17, Simchat Torah started. Both of those holidays are one day long.

Shemini Atzeret is an add-on day to Sukkot, based on the verse from Leviticus: ... On the fifteenth day of this seventh month is the Festival of Sukkot, seven days for the L-RD ... on the eighth day, there shall be a holy convocation for you. (Leviticus 23:34). It is an “extra day” added onto to Sukkot, on which one does not work.

Simchat Torah is a joyous festival in which Jews celebrate the completion of the annual cycle of reading the entire Torah. On this day we read the end of Deuteronomy and start again with reading the first verses of Genesis. The custom is to gather as a congregation and after reading the Torah portions, to dance around with the Torah scrolls. Many people are given the opportunity to carry the scrolls while dancing around in circles.

It has been a busy month!

We wish for all of us a good New Year — a year of health, prosperity, love, friendship and peace. And may we all enjoy this lovely fall weather.