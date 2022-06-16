Faith in Focus: Blessed are the peacemakers

In an essay titled “History and War,” Will and Ariel Durant state, “War is one of the constants of history, and has not diminished with civilization and democracy. In the last 3,421 years of recorded history, only 268 have seen no war.”

The year in which we currently live is not one of those years that has seen no war. While the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has perhaps received the most press coverage in our country, wars are also raging in other areas of the world, such as Ethiopia, Yemen and Myanmar. Furthermore, there have been ongoing terrorist attacks in many places around the world, such as the recent shooting last weekend at a church in Nigeria that killed at least 40 people.

But we do not have to look outside of our own country to see rancor and deep divisions that can erupt in rage and violence. We are a nation that is losing (if it has not already lost) the ability to have civil, respectful and peaceful public discourse with those with whom we disagree. Evidence of this abounds as the news is filled with stories of plots and schemes to commit acts of violence or of actual acts of violence against those who disagree with the attacker.

All these things point to our great need for true peace and those who would be true peacemakers. As Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9). But what does it mean to be a true peacemaker?

To understand what Jesus means by a peacemaker, it is vital to grasp what he does not mean. A true peacemaker is not someone who simply wants to experience the absence of conflict or to live a comfortable life. A true peacemaker is not someone who says, “I don’t care what you do as long as it does not directly affect me.” No, those are the attitudes and statements of a selfish comfort seeker.

A true peacemaker has concern for the wholeness and well-being of others, and therefore is not passive, but actively pursues the well-being of others. While true peacemakers do not relish conflict, they will not avoid conflict when necessary. Instead, true peacemakers seek to handle conflict in such a way as to bring about reconciliation and preserve right relationships with those around them, both with God and with others. A true peacemaker pursues shalom – the fullness of peace.

A true peacemaker, then, is not someone who is willing to have peace at any price. A true peacemaker is not willing to compromise the truth or turn a blind eye to destructive evil that must be confronted. A true peacemaker does not follow a policy of appeasement with what is wicked. To do so is to pursue a counterfeit peace that is no peace at all, just like the Munich Agreement British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain brokered with Adolf Hitler that did not end in peace but war. No, a true peacemaker does not avoid conflict at the expense of truth or righteousness but understands that sometimes conflict is necessary to bring about true peace.

The way of a true peacemaker then is the way of speaking the truth in love. It is the way of self-denial out of concern for others. It is the way of entering into conflict with humility and gentleness. It is the way of not taking vengeance into one’s own hands when harmed by others but entrusting oneself to God who judges justly.

Given what a true peacemaker is, who on earth could be such a peacemaker? Only the One who came down from heaven to earth is the perfect peacemaker: Jesus Christ, the “Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6). He came down to earth to bring about peace between the greatest of enemies: the Holy God who created all things and sinful fallen humanity.

As those who rejected God’s rule over us, we decided to go our own way and do our own thing. Because of our rebellion and sin, we lost shalom: peace with God, with ourselves, and with one another. All of our relationships became broken, and in our sinful selfishness we began warring with everyone and everything in our lust for our own way. Our sin against God and others is deserving of God’s just wrath and punishment, for we made ourselves enemies of God.

But Jesus the peacemaker par excellence did not remain passive but entered the conflict. As a substitute for his people, Jesus went to the cross to pay the penalty for their sins in order that the just wrath of God may be removed from them and that they may be reconciled to God. On the cross, Jesus the peacemaker was “making peace by the blood of his cross.” (Colossians 1:20).

It is those, then, who by faith in Jesus, the Son of God, that can become true peacemakers along with Jesus. True peacemakers are those who have become partakers of true peace with God by the work of Jesus Christ. They are those who enter the fray in the conflict with evil by speaking the truth in love, the gospel of peace, to all people, desiring that they too will experience the fullness of peace. These are the ones that will be called sons of God, because like the Son of God, they are true peacemakers. Do you know this fullness of peace?

Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.

