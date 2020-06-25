Faith in Focus: Belief in one humanity

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, called upon us to “Be ye as the fingers of one hand, the members of one body.” The Baha’i faith’s most vital teaching is the principle of the oneness and wholeness of the human race. It is regarded as the pivot around which all the teachings revolve. In fact, most all of the problems facing the world can be viewed as humanity’s lack of fully understanding and embracing what it means to be one family.

Racism can be viewed as a toxin or poison; it can be viewed as a sin; or as a cancerous disease. No matter which lens seems most analogous, it is certain that it is a spiritual illness, and a spiritual illness requires a spiritual remedy. Baha’u’llah’s revelation, as with all the great prophets, released potent spiritual energies to transform, reform and heal the ills of their time.

Baha’u’llah proclaimed, “Justice is, in this day, bewailing its plight, and equity groaneth beneath the yoke of oppression. The thick clouds of tyranny have darkened the face of the earth, and enveloped its people.” He further said, “We have breathed a new life into every human frame, and instilled into every word a fresh potency.”