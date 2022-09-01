Faith in Focus: Being good stewards of animals, earth

As the summer winds down, the Jewish community is getting ready for High Holy Days. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, will start in late September this year. These are considered some of the most important Holy Days in the Jewish calendar.

The process of preparing for the High Holy Days begins with the month of Elul, which this year started at sunset on the evening of Aug. 27 and runs to Sunday, Sept. 25. The first day of the month of Elul (Aug. 27-28) is also “Rosh Hashanah Ha-Behemot,” or the New Year of the (Domesticated) Animals.

Yes, in Jewish tradition we have a lot of “New Years.” First and foremost of course, is Rosh Hashanah, which is the start of our High Holy Days (starts Sunday evening Sept. 25 this year). But there is also a New Year of Trees (Tu-Bishevat), that comes in January in most years, and a New Year for Animals.

Originally Rosh Hashanah Ha-Behemot was a day on which shepherds determined which of their flock were to be tithed to the Temple. When there was a Temple in Jerusalem, over 2,000 years ago, there was a ritual in which animals would be sent through a narrow opening one by one, and the tenth one to pass would be marked with paint, designating it as the “Tithe” animal. Of course those animals who were tithed were used for sacrifices in the Temple.

I will be honest - that bothers me a lot. Even though Jews have not done animal sacrifices for over 2,000 years, I still feel that it is wrong to do that. I do not believe that God ever has, and never did have, need of animals being killed for ritual. And I think I am not alone in this view among Jews.

That is why today there are Jews who celebrate Rosh Hashanah Ha-Behemot by promoting animal welfare. And this modern theme for the holiday meshes well with the entire theme of the month of Elul. That theme is “hesbon ha-nefesh,” or examining one’s soul, doing self-reflection and relationship repair, in preparation for the High Holy Days.

Part of that self-reflection needs to include our relationship with those living beings, both domesticated and wild, on whom our lives depend. Judaism demands that we be concerned for the welfare of all animals in our care, that we must not cause them suffering. That applies to the meat industry, and also to the domestic pet industry.

And we must also be mindful of the welfare of wild animals who are also God’s creatures, and who are essential parts of the environment that supports human life. We are not doing a good job with respect to any of these animals. Humans are causing mass extinctions of animals and plants; we are not being proper stewards of God’s creation. That is something we should all examine in our own lives, and see how we can do better.

Back to the month of Elul. For many observant Jews, from the second day of Elul through the 28th day of Elul, the Shofar will be sounded at the end of every weekday morning service. This serves as a “wake up call,” a daily reminder that we need to think about all our relationships, human and animal and environmental.

Many Jews will visit cemeteries during this time. We are urged to think about our own mortality, and to feel, and to act on, the imperative that we must make our remaining lives worthwhile and make our relationships better in the time we have left.

Toward the end of Elul, one week before Rosh Hashanah, we begin the period of “Selichot.” The term “Selichot”, which is plural for “selicha,” refers to penitential prayers, stating sorrow and a desire for forgiveness. These prayers are recited by Jews from the Sunday before Rosh Hashanah until Yom Kippur. That means this year the Selichot period will run from midnight Sept. 17 through Oct. 4.

A central part of the Selichot prayers is the continued repetition of the Thirteen Attributes of God, which according to Jewish tradition, were revealed to Moses after the incident of the Golden Calf. This story is found in Exodus 34:6-7. These attributes are traditionally recited in Hebrew, and you might not see how there are 13. But here is the translation:

1. Ha-Shem (unpronounceable Name of God)

2. Ha-Shem (unpronounceable Name of God)

3. El (God)

4. Rachoom (Merciful)

5. Ve Hanoon (Gracious)

6. Erek a-payim (long-suffering)

7. Ve rav hesed (abundant in goodness)

8. Ve-emet (and truth)

9. Notzer hesed la-lafim (keeping mercy unto the thousandth generation)

10. No-say avon (forgiving iniquity)

11. Va-fe-sha (and transgression)

12. Ve-chata (and sin)

13. Ve-nakay (and who cleanses)

Why are the first three of the Thirteen Attributes the Names of God? According to the Talmud, the different names of God refer to different attributes. God shows mercy, both before one sins and after one sins, but God is also the ruler of the universe. I believe that we human beings need to strive to be more like God, and to be merciful, gracious and abundant in goodness to all other living beings that we share this planet with.

As we move from summer to fall, it is a good time for us all to reflect on our lives and to think about how we can get along better with our families, friends and neighbors, and also with the animals in our lives and on whom our lives depend.