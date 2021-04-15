Faith in Focus: 'Be ye therefore perfect'

In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus told His followers, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. (Matt. 5:48 KJV)” How is this even possible? If Jesus said it, it must be possible, but how?
First, this is a process. We don’t go from where we are — very imperfect — to perfect in one step. Just as professional athletes have many years of preparation before they reach the upper echelons of their sports, so we must experience many years of preparation.
However, it is important that we see this life and its experiences as preparation. Each day we can work to be perfecting ourselves, in our attitudes, in our relationships, in our character.
Different circumstances come to us throughout our lives. We often don’t get to choose those circumstances, but we do get to choose how we react to them. Hard times send some people to their knees and foster a closer relationship with Heavenly Father. Others choose to “curse God and die. (Job 2:9 KJV)” It’s our choice.
Second, this perfecting process will not be finished in this life. And we don’t magically change when we die.
The Book of Mormon teaches, “That same spirit which doth possess your bodies at the time that ye go out of this life, that same spirit will have power to possess your body in that eternal world. (Alma 34:34)” The work of perfecting our spirit will continue past this life.
When Jesus visited the people in the Americas after His resurrection, He taught them, “Therefore I would that ye should be perfect even as I, or your Father who is in heaven is perfect. (3 Nephi 12:48)”
Although Jesus lived a perfect life in mortality, He did not include Himself as an example of perfection when He taught the people in Matthew. After His resurrection, He then included Himself.
Setting aside this mortal and imperfect body is part of our perfecting process. When we are resurrected, we will have a perfect and immortal body.
The Apostle Paul understood this process of perfecting. He struggled with something he never identified except to call it a thorn in the flesh. Three times he asked the Lord to take it away, but the Lord did not. Rather, the Lord told him, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. (1 Cor. 12:9 KJV)”
When the Lord knows we are sincerely striving to be more like Him, He says His grace is sufficient for us. We can take comfort in that.
One of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis, wrote about the process of perfecting.
“Imagine yourself as a living house. God comes in to rebuild that house. At first, perhaps, you can understand what He is doing. He is getting drains right and stopping the leaks in the roof and so on: you knew that those jobs needed doing and so you are not surprised. But presently he starts knocking the house about in a way that hurts abominably and does not seem to make sense. What on earth is He up to? The explanation is that He is building quite a different house from the one you thought of–throwing out a new wing here, putting on an extra floor there, running up towers, making courtyards. You thought you were going to be made into a decent little cottage: but He is building a palace. (Mere Christianity, Chap. 9)”
God loves us perfectly. He loves us too much to leave us in a state of imperfection. If we let Him, He will lead us from experience to experience that will perfect us in Christ. If we let Him.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.