Faith in Focus: 'Be ye therefore perfect'

When Jesus visited the people in the Americas after His resurrection, He taught them, “Therefore I would that ye should be perfect even as I, or your Father who is in heaven is perfect. (3 Nephi 12:48)”

Although Jesus lived a perfect life in mortality, He did not include Himself as an example of perfection when He taught the people in Matthew. After His resurrection, He then included Himself.

Setting aside this mortal and imperfect body is part of our perfecting process. When we are resurrected, we will have a perfect and immortal body.

The Apostle Paul understood this process of perfecting. He struggled with something he never identified except to call it a thorn in the flesh. Three times he asked the Lord to take it away, but the Lord did not. Rather, the Lord told him, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. (1 Cor. 12:9 KJV)”

When the Lord knows we are sincerely striving to be more like Him, He says His grace is sufficient for us. We can take comfort in that.

One of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis, wrote about the process of perfecting.