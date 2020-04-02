Faith in Focus: Be anxious for nothing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

God’s ways are often mysterious. We are living through a time when there is much to ponder.

Things seem to be more uncertain than usual. We creatures of dust, though we know little about the future, long to know what the future holds for us, our loved ones and others. We have so many ideas about what happens in the world around us. We tend to worry about our well-being, whether it is our health, our possessions, our jobs or even what other people think of us.

Even the past is mysterious. Why certain things happened. What if I had made different choices or been born at a different time or place? It can get complicated.

In that beautiful piece of poetry written in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 King Solomon begins with these words:

“For everything there is a season, And a time for every matter under heaven.”

Then he lists 14 pairs of opposites and tells us there is a time for each, like birth and death, weeping and laughing, keeping silent and speaking, love and hate, war and peace. In verse 11 he writes,

“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into men’s hearts, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.”