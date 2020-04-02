Faith in Focus: Be anxious for nothing

God’s ways are often mysterious. We are living through a time when there is much to ponder.
Things seem to be more uncertain than usual. We creatures of dust, though we know little about the future, long to know what the future holds for us, our loved ones and others. We have so many ideas about what happens in the world around us. We tend to worry about our well-being, whether it is our health, our possessions, our jobs or even what other people think of us.
Even the past is mysterious. Why certain things happened. What if I had made different choices or been born at a different time or place? It can get complicated.
In that beautiful piece of poetry written in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 King Solomon begins with these words:
“For everything there is a season, And a time for every matter under heaven.”
Then he lists 14 pairs of opposites and tells us there is a time for each, like birth and death, weeping and laughing, keeping silent and speaking, love and hate, war and peace. In verse 11 he writes,
“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into men’s hearts, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.”
When God made each of us, he put eternity into our hearts. We cannot help but ponder eternity past or future or anywhere in between. That’s how we are made.
The problem is the last part of the verse. We cannot find out what God has done past, present or future. Apart from his telling us, it is all guesswork on our part.
Listen to the instructions Paul gave to the church at Philippi:
“The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your request be made known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:5-7)
Notice all he told them to believe:
- God is with you. He is not distant.
- There is nothing you ever need to be anxious about.
- Whatever it is that you need help with, pray asking for his help with thankfulness.
- Then leave your burden with the Lord and He will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus, your Lord and Savior.
A few years later Paul wrote these words to Timothy:
“But godliness with contentment is great gain, for we brought nothing into this world, and we cannot take anything out of the world. But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.” (1Timothy 6:6-8)
Notice Paul’s emphasis on being content with the necessities of life. An interesting side note is that Paul may have been a prisoner when he wrote both these letters.
Where did these thoughts Paul wrote come from? Paul knew well the words of Jesus Christ his Lord and Master. Paul knew God was his heavenly father who loved him and loved all his children from the words of Jesus in Matthew 6 and 7.
Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) to his disciples early in his earthly ministry. Christ’s emphasis in Matthew 6 is the fact that those who are his disciples have God as their Father. Read through the chapter and you will see the word “Father” at least 11 times.
Then back up and read verses 25-34, and you too will see there is not one reason for any Christian to be anxious about anything ever. How can we, with such a kind and gracious heavenly Father?
Finally, look at Matthew 7:7-11, especially verse 11:
“If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him?”
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.
