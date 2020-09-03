Faith in Focus: Bah'i non-involvement in partisan politics

Let us consider the most fundamental Baha’i teaching — that there is only one human family. Imagine if we truly believed this and regarded every human on the planet as a member of our family. How would that completely transform societal ills such as poverty, hunger, racism and lack of human rights? We would never allow a member of our family to go hungry while we ate plenty. We would truly value every life as noble and dignified.

Baha’is fully expect that the tumultuous time we’re living in is ultimately leading to a time of great unity and peace — viewing the growing confusion and chaos as a natural phase in an organic process that will lead to the unification of humanity. Baha’u’llah can be viewed as a divine physician who has diagnosed the ills; whereas in politics, we often deal with various symptoms and side-effects, and often in ways that are disunifying.

While very concerned about the welfare of their communities and countries, and wishing to be of service to humanity, Baha’is participate in nonpartisan ways in an attempt to stay above the fray — a great challenge in these polarized times. These quotes shed more light on the Baha’i view:

“The faith is not opposed to the true interests of any nation, nor is it against any party or faction. It holds aloof from all controversies and transcends them all.”