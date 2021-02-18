Faith in Focus: Baha'is welcome spiritual springtime

The Baha’i Writings are full of references to spiritual seasons, referring to new blossoming whenever God sends a new prophet. “When the sun crosses the equinox, the life-giving spring appears in all its splendor, and when it reaches the summer solstice, the fruits attain their full maturity, grains and plants yield their produce, and earthly things attain the plenitude of their growth and development. In like manner, when the holy Manifestation of God, Who is the Sun of the world of creation, casts splendor upon the world of hearts, minds, and spirits, a spiritual springtime is ushered in and a new life is unveiled.”

We can understand the coming of new divine teachers and their impact looking back at previous cycles. The known world came out of a darkness and remoteness from spiritual realities when Christ appeared and his teachings flooded new light into the world.

In talking about the appearance of Christ, the Baha’i Holy Writings say: “Were it not for the appearance of His splendor, humanity would have remained in the darkness of imperfection and remoteness from God. But because that Sun of Reality (Christ) shone forth and flooded its light into the world of minds, souls and spirits, they became radiant. He conferred a new and eternal life upon them.”