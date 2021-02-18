Faith in Focus: Baha'is welcome spiritual springtime

It is usually around this time of year, when winter seems interminable, that we find ourselves wondering if spring will ever come. Yet, no matter how bleak or long the winter, despite our impatience, we don’t actually doubt that spring will follow.
It is with that same faith that members of the Baha’i community believe a spiritual springtime is unfolding for humanity.
When spring returns to the earth, a vibrant energy returns; new life-quickening impulses resuscitate and renew all things. In like manner, the divine creator, God, renews spiritual teachings by sending new messengers or prophets to bring a fresh revelation for humanity.
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith proclaims: “Oh Friends! It behooves you to refresh and revive your souls through the gracious favors which in this Divine, this soul-stirring Springtime are being showered upon you.”
The Baha’i Holy Writings say: “When, however, the winter season has run its course, the spiritual springtime returns again and a new cycle reveals its splendor. The breezes of the spirit blow, the radiant morn breaks, the clouds of the Merciful rain down, the rays of the Sun of Truth shine forth, and the world of being is invested with a new life and arrayed in a wondrous robe. All the signs and bestowals of the former springtime, and perhaps even greater ones, reappear in this new season.”
The Baha’i Writings are full of references to spiritual seasons, referring to new blossoming whenever God sends a new prophet. “When the sun crosses the equinox, the life-giving spring appears in all its splendor, and when it reaches the summer solstice, the fruits attain their full maturity, grains and plants yield their produce, and earthly things attain the plenitude of their growth and development. In like manner, when the holy Manifestation of God, Who is the Sun of the world of creation, casts splendor upon the world of hearts, minds, and spirits, a spiritual springtime is ushered in and a new life is unveiled.”
We can understand the coming of new divine teachers and their impact looking back at previous cycles. The known world came out of a darkness and remoteness from spiritual realities when Christ appeared and his teachings flooded new light into the world.
In talking about the appearance of Christ, the Baha’i Holy Writings say: “Were it not for the appearance of His splendor, humanity would have remained in the darkness of imperfection and remoteness from God. But because that Sun of Reality (Christ) shone forth and flooded its light into the world of minds, souls and spirits, they became radiant. He conferred a new and eternal life upon them.”
This great renewal happens whenever a new prophet appears. The Baha’i writings confirm this saying when a divine prophet appears, “a cycle of radiance, an age of mercy dawns. Everything is renewed. Minds, hearts, all human forces are reformed, perfections are quickened, sciences, discoveries and investigations are stimulated afresh, and everything appertaining to the virtues of the human world is revitalized.”
Baha’u’llah’s revelation reminds us that the purpose of our faith is greater love, greater justice and greater unity. He tells us: “The Doors of love and unity have been unlocked and flung open,” saying “Consort with the followers of all religions in a spirit of friendliness and fellowship.”
Again, we are enjoined: “Let all your striving be for this, to become the source of life and immortality, and peace and comfort and joy, to every human soul, whether one known to you or a stranger, one opposed to you or on your side,” and to “strive to attain a station of absolute love one toward another.”
Is it possible we are living in a time where we are seeing all the signs of the decay of winter while, at the same time, we are planting seeds and getting ready to witness the birth of a spiritual springtime?
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i community.