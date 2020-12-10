Faith in Focus: Baha'is urge generosity and service

Throughout history, God has sent to humanity a series of divine educators — known as manifestations of God — whose teachings have provided the basis for the advancement of civilization.
These manifestations, or prophets, have included Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad. Bahá’u’lláh, the latest of these messengers, explained that the religions of the world come from the same source and are, in essence, successive chapters of one unfolding religion from God.
These prophets can also be thought of as divine physicians who have their finger on the pulse of humanity, issuing forth spiritual remedies for our healing. The Baha’i Holy Writings are filled with references to our world being in need of a skilled physician.
“O thou seeker! Every divine Manifestation is the very life of the world, and the skilled physician of each ailing soul. The world of humanity is sick, and that competent Physician knoweth the cure, arising as He doth with teachings, counsels and admonishments that are the remedy for every pain, the healing balm to every wound. It is certain that the wise physician can diagnose his patient’s needs at any season, and apply the cure.”
In this season, with so much uncertainty, hardship and suffering, one of the best ways we can lift our spirits is to lift the hearts and spirits of others.
The Baha’i teachings ask us to be well-wishers, helpers and a source of comfort to others, saying: “May you serve the solidarity of mankind. May you be assistants of every poor one. May you be sources of comfort to the broken in heart. May you be a refuge for the wanderer.”
In another passage we are urged, “Be ye loving mothers and fathers to the orphan, and a refuge to the helpless, and a treasury for the poor, and a cure for the ailing. Be ye the helpers of every victim of oppression, the patrons of the disadvantaged. Think ye at all times of rendering some service to every member of the human race.”
This is a difficult season for all of us. We frequently hear the words: “We’re all in this together,” but do we stop and ask ourselves who is the “we” in the sentence? Are we aware that some of our neighbors are suffering impacts that are far more profound and lasting than ours?
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, tells us: “Man’s merit lieth in service and virtue and not in the pageantry of wealth and riches,” urging us to “be generous in your days of plenty, and be patient in the hour of loss. Adversity is followed by success and rejoicings follow woe.”
It is helpful to be reminded that our lives are full of different seasons and cycles. If we are blessed with health and material resources, how can we approach being of service more deeply, more intentionally, more fully and more faithfully?
As we approach this holiday season – which will be unlike any other – I hope we can be mindful of the tremendous need all around us. This pandemic is escalating homelessness, food insecurity, domestic violence, mental and emotional instability, and many other ills at alarming rates. Maybe we could remember the organizations here in our community such as Community CARES, Hope Station, Project SHARE, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, YWCA Carlisle, and many others as we reflect on lifting the spirits of our neighbors.
The Baha’i teachings ask us to do some good to every person whose path we cross, to be of benefit, saying: “In this way, the light of divine guidance will shine forth, and the blessings of God will cradle all mankind: for love is light, no matter in what abode it dwelleth.”
Let us work together to banish darkness and consider making an extraordinary reach into our hearts and pockets to support the community organizations who are laboring hard and with love to serve those in need.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.
