Faith in Focus: Baha'is urge generosity and service

The Baha’i teachings ask us to be well-wishers, helpers and a source of comfort to others, saying: “May you serve the solidarity of mankind. May you be assistants of every poor one. May you be sources of comfort to the broken in heart. May you be a refuge for the wanderer.”

In another passage we are urged, “Be ye loving mothers and fathers to the orphan, and a refuge to the helpless, and a treasury for the poor, and a cure for the ailing. Be ye the helpers of every victim of oppression, the patrons of the disadvantaged. Think ye at all times of rendering some service to every member of the human race.”

This is a difficult season for all of us. We frequently hear the words: “We’re all in this together,” but do we stop and ask ourselves who is the “we” in the sentence? Are we aware that some of our neighbors are suffering impacts that are far more profound and lasting than ours?

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, tells us: “Man’s merit lieth in service and virtue and not in the pageantry of wealth and riches,” urging us to “be generous in your days of plenty, and be patient in the hour of loss. Adversity is followed by success and rejoicings follow woe.”