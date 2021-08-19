Faith in Focus: Baha'is live a life of service

The same holds true for humanity as it matures. While the Baha’i writings refer to this time as an “illumined age” and an “age of progress” in the world of humanity, it is also an “age of transition” – with characteristics resembling the turbulence of adolescence.

There are so many places in the Baha’i writings with inspirational guidance about lifting up others and being of service. Here are a few:

“Be ye loving fathers to the orphan, and a refuge to the helpless, and a treasury for the poor, and a cure for the ailing. Be ye the helpers of every victim of oppression, the patrons of the disadvantaged. Think ye at all times of rendering some service to every member of the human race.”

“Therefore, ye must also be thinking of everyone, so that mankind may be educated, character moderated, and this world may turn into a Garden of Eden. Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds and not through the tongue; for the latter hath no importance, as the majority of men are, in speech, well-wishers, while action is the best.”