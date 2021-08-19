Faith in Focus: Baha'is live a life of service

People of all religious faiths have always been guided to pave the way for a better world.
The Baha’i holy writings tell us: “Service to humanity is service to God.”
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, stated: “With the utmost friendliness and in a spirit of perfect fellowship take ye counsel together, and dedicate the precious days of your lives to the betterment of the world.”
Baha’is are enjoined to “Let deeds, not words be your adorning,” telling us that, “the essence of faith is fewness of words and abundance of deeds.” In fact, we are told that: “All effort and exertion put forth from the fullness of one’s heart is worship, if it is prompted by the highest motives and the will to do service to humanity.”
It is only natural, as we spiritually mature, to widen our views and become more expansive in our aims. The prophet’s son wrote: “It is appropriate and befitting that in this illumined age – the age of the progress of the world of humanity – we should be self-sacrificing and should serve the human race.”
Consider the life of a child, who is more self-centered, yet becomes more concerned with the welfare and comfort of the family when older. Eventually, with maturity, ideas widen and concern grows for the welfare of one’s country, and finally, interest in the welfare of all humanity. This is a natural progression.
The same holds true for humanity as it matures. While the Baha’i writings refer to this time as an “illumined age” and an “age of progress” in the world of humanity, it is also an “age of transition” – with characteristics resembling the turbulence of adolescence.
There are so many places in the Baha’i writings with inspirational guidance about lifting up others and being of service. Here are a few:
“Be ye loving fathers to the orphan, and a refuge to the helpless, and a treasury for the poor, and a cure for the ailing. Be ye the helpers of every victim of oppression, the patrons of the disadvantaged. Think ye at all times of rendering some service to every member of the human race.”
“Therefore, ye must also be thinking of everyone, so that mankind may be educated, character moderated, and this world may turn into a Garden of Eden. Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds and not through the tongue; for the latter hath no importance, as the majority of men are, in speech, well-wishers, while action is the best.”
The Baha’i way of life is centered around being of service to the neighborhood, to the community and to the word, as global citizens. As individuals, Baha’is often make life decisions and choose careers that allow for greater service – work that contributes to the betterment of society.
This is connected to the Baha’i belief that work performed in the spirit of service is considered worship. Baha’i communities often engage in service projects. Collectively, community members consult together to explore how to best make a difference in their neighborhoods and towns.
Cultivating our spiritual qualities is lifelong work. Baha’u’llah asks us to “bring thyself to account” each day as part of our daily prayer, reflection, and meditation practice, saying: “Let each morn be better than its eve and each morrow richer than its yesterday. Man’s merit lieth in service and virtue and not in the pageantry of wealth and riches.”
We all bring different gifts, talents and experiences to the community. When we choose to use them to help others, it creates a virtuous cycle in our spiritual and material lives.
The Baha’i writings offer this comforting reminder: “No doubt in the future, when the foundation of society is laid according to the Divine Plan, and humanity becomes truly spiritualized, a vast amount of our present ills and problems will be remedied.”
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community.