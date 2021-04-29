Faith in Focus: Baha'is celebrate the Ridvan Festival

Baha’u’llah tells us: “This is the Day in which God’s most excellent favors have been poured out, the Day in which His most mighty grace hath been infused into all created things. It is incumbent upon all the peoples of the world to reconcile their differences, and, with perfect unity and peace, abide beneath the shadow of the Tree of His care and loving-kindness. It behooveth them to cleave to whatsoever will, in this Day, be conducive to the exaltation of their stations, and to the promotion of their best interests.”

Baha’is believe in each age, God sends a messenger to humanity, honoring an eternal promise that we would never be left without guidance. While Baha’is are followers of the teachings of Baha’u’llah, they also embrace and revere Buddha, Krishna, Moses, Jesus and Muhammad. Each prophet has a distinct individuality and a particular mission, yet they come from one Source and share a divinely ordained purpose.

Baha’u’llah’s mission is to spiritually re-awaken and unite the peoples of the world; to rehabilitate the fortunes of humanity and regenerate the whole world. Baha’u’llah proclaims, “Great indeed is this Day! The allusions made to it in all the sacred Scriptures as the Day of God attest its greatness. The soul of every Prophet of God, of every Divine Messenger, hath thirsted for this wondrous Day.”