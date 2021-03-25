Faith in Focus: Baha'is celebrate the new year

The sun powerfully gives vibrant life to all on earth, and just as the sun is the center of illumination of our planetary system, likewise the creative word of God is a center of illumination that educates souls and enlightens hearts. That center is “the everlasting, ever-shining Sun, the Word of God,” according to the Baha’i Writings, and “the world of spiritual regeneration are dependent for their progressive being upon that heavenly center of illumination.”

Baha’is understand that light is light, no matter what house it shines in. “The Sun of Reality is one Sun but it has different dawning-places,” according to the Baha’i Holy Writings. Just as our own lives have seasons and cycles, so do religious teachings through the coming of God’s messengers. We can think of each world religion, with its own prophet, as a chapter in God’s eternal book; God’s never-ending unfolding story.

Speaking about the Sun of Reality, the prophet’s son said: “Just as the surface of the material world becomes dark and dreary, the soil dormant, the trees naked and bare and no beauty or freshness remain to cheer the darkness and desolution, so the winter of the spiritual cycle witnesses the death and disappearance of divine growth and extinction of the light and love of God. But again the cycle begins and a new springtime appears.”