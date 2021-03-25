Faith in Focus: Baha'is celebrate the new year

Baha’is around the world celebrated the Baha’i New Year – called Naw-Ruz – on March 20. Naw-Ruz means “New Day” and signifies a time of renewal.
The Baha’i New Year comes at a time when the northern hemisphere countries enjoy the vernal equinox and the return of the spring season. Baha’is mark this day as a festive and joyous time – one of nine holy days where Baha’is suspend work to commemorate the day.
As with many religions and cultures, the ending of one year and the beginning of another is a time of thoughtful reflection and renewal. In the Baha’i calendar, the year ends with a fasting period and the New Year begins the next day.
The Baha’i fast is a period of drawing nearer to God through prayer and meditation; a time of spiritual recuperation. It is symbolic and fundamentally spiritual in nature; a token of strengthening our higher nature or spiritual qualities. The Baha’i Holy Writings tell us that prayer and fasting are the cause of awakening and mindfulness.
The New Year is symbolic to Baha’is as the coming of a “Spiritual Springtime.” The Baha’i Holy Writings use the phrase, “Sun of Reality,” to refer to the prophets and the divine light they bring whenever God sends a new messenger – be it Abraham, Moses, Krishna, Zoroaster, Buddha, Jesus, Muhammad, the Bab or Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith.
The sun powerfully gives vibrant life to all on earth, and just as the sun is the center of illumination of our planetary system, likewise the creative word of God is a center of illumination that educates souls and enlightens hearts. That center is “the everlasting, ever-shining Sun, the Word of God,” according to the Baha’i Writings, and “the world of spiritual regeneration are dependent for their progressive being upon that heavenly center of illumination.”
Baha’is understand that light is light, no matter what house it shines in. “The Sun of Reality is one Sun but it has different dawning-places,” according to the Baha’i Holy Writings. Just as our own lives have seasons and cycles, so do religious teachings through the coming of God’s messengers. We can think of each world religion, with its own prophet, as a chapter in God’s eternal book; God’s never-ending unfolding story.
Speaking about the Sun of Reality, the prophet’s son said: “Just as the surface of the material world becomes dark and dreary, the soil dormant, the trees naked and bare and no beauty or freshness remain to cheer the darkness and desolution, so the winter of the spiritual cycle witnesses the death and disappearance of divine growth and extinction of the light and love of God. But again the cycle begins and a new springtime appears.”
Telling us that that the Sun of Reality has distinct and successive periods, he further said: “When the Sun of Reality returns to quicken the world of humanity a divine bounty descends from the heaven of generosity. The realm of thoughts and ideals is set in motion and blessed with new life. Minds are developed, hopes brighten, aspirations become spiritual, the virtues of the human world appear with freshened power of growth and the image and likeness of God become visible in humanity. It is the springtime of the inner world.”
Baha’is are simultaneously celebrating the beginning of a new year and their gratitude that a new spirit of life has been breathed into the body of the world. The renewal of spring and the start of a new season is a great time for reviving our widest embrace of humanity, remembering our interdependence and connection, and returning to the essence of all the great world religions’ teaching – love.
The Baha’i community sends their love and best wishes to all our brothers and sisters – wishing you all the peace and joy of this season of renewal, whether you will be commemorating Naw-Ruz, Easter, Purim, Passover or approaching Ramadan.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.