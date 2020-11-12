Faith in Focus: Baha'i faith underscores the Golden Rule

This season, when many are calling for a time of healing, let us revisit the Golden Rule – simply stated as: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
All the holy prophets brought some version of this universal law. In the book, "See No Stranger," the Sikh author, Valerie Kaur, writes about having an “orientation of wonder” toward people and the world. She was taught to see others as: You are a part of me I do not yet know.
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, poetically wrote, “Ye are the leaves of one tree and the drops of one ocean.” He asks: “Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other.”
He tells us we must “be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet,” saying: “The All-Merciful cherisheth in His heart the desire of beholding the entire human race as one soul and one body.”
In another place in the Baha’i Holy Writings, appears this quote very reminiscent of the Golden Rule: “We have caused you to be as the leaves and fruit of the same tree, that haply ye may become a source of comfort to one another. Regard ye not others save as ye regard your own selves, that no feeling of aversion may prevail amongst you.”
The Golden Rule is a golden thread that God has chosen to weave into the fabric of all the divine messages. This clearly is one of the eternal truths to guide humanity in all its relations. What if we saw in every face, a child of God, a family member, a beloved one?
Here is this universal law ― the Golden Rule ― according to many of the great religious and spiritual traditions (a short selection in alphabetical order):
- Baha’i Faith: "Blessed is he who preferreth his brother before himself. Lay not on any soul a load that you would not wish to be laid upon you, and desire not for anyone the things you would not desire for yourself."
- Buddhism: "Treat not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful."
- Christianity: "Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do unto you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets." ("Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.")
- Confucianism: "One word which sums up the basis of all good conduct ... loving-kindness. Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself."
- Hinduism: "This is the sum of duty; do naught unto others what you would not have them do unto you."
- Islam: "No one of you is truly a believer until he wishes for others that which he wishes for himself."
- Judaism: "What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor. That is the entire Law; all the rest is commentary."
- Native American Pima Proverb: "Do not wrong or hate your neighbor. For it is not he who you wrong, but yourself."
- Sikhism: "As thou deemest thyself, so deem others."
- Taoism: "Regard your neighbor's gain as your own gain and your neighbor's loss as your own loss."
- Zoroastrianism: "Do not do unto others whatever is injurious to yourself."
Wrapped in the essence of this simple principle is fairness, justice, compassion, equality and empathy.
In this season, let us open our hearts, express our gratitude, and consciously choose to keep the Golden Rule at the center of our daily actions.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.
