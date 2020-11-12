Faith in Focus: Baha'i faith underscores the Golden Rule

This season, when many are calling for a time of healing, let us revisit the Golden Rule – simply stated as: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

All the holy prophets brought some version of this universal law. In the book, "See No Stranger," the Sikh author, Valerie Kaur, writes about having an “orientation of wonder” toward people and the world. She was taught to see others as: You are a part of me I do not yet know.

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, poetically wrote, “Ye are the leaves of one tree and the drops of one ocean.” He asks: “Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other.”

He tells us we must “be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet,” saying: “The All-Merciful cherisheth in His heart the desire of beholding the entire human race as one soul and one body.”

In another place in the Baha’i Holy Writings, appears this quote very reminiscent of the Golden Rule: “We have caused you to be as the leaves and fruit of the same tree, that haply ye may become a source of comfort to one another. Regard ye not others save as ye regard your own selves, that no feeling of aversion may prevail amongst you.”