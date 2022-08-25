Faith in Focus: Baha'i elections and universal participation

Is it possible to hold elections without nominations, partisanship, competition, money and self-interest? The worldwide Baha’i community has been carrying on its elections in this manner since its inception.

The Baha’i community has no clergy and organizes its affairs through democratically elected assemblies at local, national and international levels.

The Baha’i Administrative Order has its origins in the revealed Holy Writings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, and offers us a glimmer of how a “divine civilization” based on spiritual principles might be structured.

When we think of the true purpose of religion, it poses interesting questions as to how we might organize society to justly serve the well-being of everyone. Baha’u’llah tells us: “The fundamental purpose animating the Faith of God and His Religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship.”

So Baha’u’llah’s revealed teachings offer insights, principles and agencies we could view as a pattern for a future society – a society free of the corruption, divisiveness, conflict and self-interest resulting in a breakdown of civility and mean-spiritedness that tears at the fabric of our communities.

The Baha’i electoral system, operates by confidential ballot, with no nominations or electioneering, and encourages “universal participation” – that is, every adult Bahá’í can be elected to and vote in elections for local and national administrative bodies. Baha’is view participating in elections as a “sacred task” and approach it with a “prayerful attitude,” following their conscience as to who best combines a strong character and the spiritual qualities required to serve.

Free of self-interest, this unique system is also entirely free of nominations, partisanship, electioneering, propaganda, money, competition and drama. While Baha’is may discuss the qualifications, qualities and skills we are seeking in those who serve, it is not permissible to mention names or personalities. Among the qualities mentioned in the Baha’i writings are dedication, selfless devotion, a well-trained mind and mature experience. Baha’is are encouraged to become thoroughly acquainted with one another’s character and make their decision “without the least trace of passion and prejudice, and irrespective of any material consideration.”

Elevating elections to a spiritual process protects the community from the harmful features inherent in many electoral systems. Baha’is are urged to “turn completely to God, and with a purity of motive, a freedom of spirit and a sanctity of heart.” Imagine our governing bodies comprised of individuals with pure motives – who consider it a privilege to serve in a spirit of personal sacrifice – rather than to acquire power and privilege.

This Baha’i administrative system has also defied many of the hierarchies, castes and exclusionary artificial rankings created in various societies. Women and men serve equally on elected assemblies – even in countries where it may be dangerous to do so. During apartheid in South Africa and Jim Crow segregation in United States, blacks and whites served together on these bodies. In India and other societies with caste systems, those considered the lowest caste are serving alongside those designated the highest caste.

The Baha’i writings give strong cautions against imitating current practices “such as intrigues, party politics and propaganda – practices which are abhorrent even in name.” The writings warn us if these practices “should ever reach the Baha’i community, exert any influence whatsoever,” it would “bring all spirituality to naught.”

The Baha’i administrative framework is intended to serve as a channel through which the spirit of the faith can flow. This model has been operating in Baha’i communities around the globe, as they continue learning to build relationships and develop capacities to move humanity toward a more peaceful and just society. In the past century, Baha’is have established elected assemblies in more than 6,000 localities and 190 countries.

With unity being the central principle in the Baha’i Faith, the writings urge: “On the election day, the friends must wholeheartedly participate in the elections, in unity and amity, turning their hearts to God, detached from all things.” It is heartening to envision a future society, where institutions serve as a channel for the spirit of the faith, uniting and sustaining society and becoming “a supreme instrument” for the establishment of peace.