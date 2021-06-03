Faith in Focus: Baha'i beliefs on life after death

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the newest world religion, the Baha’i faith, underscored and amplified religious teachings on the immortality of the soul. The Baha’i Holy Writings are abundant with passages related to the mysteries of the spiritual world and the eternal nature of the soul.
The revelation of Baha’u’llah may be the first time in religious history that the Word of God was penned in the hand of the prophet and where questions on the nature of the soul and its eternal journey are written about with such clarity.
Seeing the life of the soul as a journey continually returning and moving closer to its creator, the Baha’i Holy Writings state: “The human spirit has a beginning but no end: It endures forever.” The mysterious life of the soul has a connection and association with our material life, and this special association between soul and body is what makes us human beings.
While words are inadequate to talk about spiritual realities, there are many helpful analogies and metaphors in the Baha’i writings that offer insight to the nature of the soul and its relationship to the body. In some places, this association is spoken of as similar to a light reflecting in a mirror. The light that appears in the mirror is not actually inside it – similarly the soul is not inside the body.
In other places, the writings refer to the soul as a bird, liberated from its cage at death:
“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird ... if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue to exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased.”
There is a beautiful passage that speaks of God as a divine gardener transferring a shrub to a more vast and expansive place:
“It is as if a kind gardener transferreth a fresh and tender shrub from a confined place to a wide open area. This transfer is not the cause of the withering, the lessening or the destruction of that shrub; nay, on the contrary, it maketh it to grow and thrive, acquire freshness and delicacy, become green and bear fruit.”
When asked about the soul and its survival after death, Baha’u’llah assures us: “Know thou of a truth that the soul, after its separation from the body, will continue to progress until it attaineth the presence of God, in a state and condition which neither the revolution of ages and centuries, nor the changes and chances of this world, can alter. It will manifest the signs and attributes of God, and will reveal God’s loving kindness and bounty.”
When asked about the worlds of God, Baha’u’llah said they are “countless in their number, and infinite in their range.”
Reflecting on the life of the soul, it can be viewed as a progression through many stages and dimensions. In the beginning of our life, we reside in the world of the womb, where we need to develop all of our capacities for the soul’s journey – physical and spiritual. We grow limbs, eyes, ears, senses, organs, and God willing, the powers needed to advance in this world.
We leave the world of the womb and are born into this mortal realm where we need to acquire all our capacities for the spiritual realms. When our body’s journey is complete, our bodies are returned to dust, and our spirit is free to journey through all the worlds of God – returning to God.
“From the moment the soul leaves the body and arrives in the Heavenly World, its evolution is spiritual, and that evolution is: The approaching unto God,” according to the Baha’i writings.
While we don’t naturally think of death as something we look forward to, someone once asked Baha’u’llah’s son, “How should we look forward to death?” He answered: “How does one look forward to the goal of any journey? With hope and expectation.”
Seeing death as an open door to an unspeakably glorious spiritual realm, we can all pray for the advancement of the souls of our loved ones.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.