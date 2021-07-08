Faith in Focus: Baha'i beliefs on health and healing

“Thy name is my healing, O my God,” begins a commonly recited Baha’i healing prayer. While the Baha’i faith has many revealed prayers for healing, it also counsels its followers to consult highly-skilled physicians and take good care of their health.
The Baha’i Holy Writings state: “Although ill health is one of the unavoidable conditions of humans, truly it is hard to bear. The bounty of good health is the greatest of all gifts.”
The writings also point out the mind-body-spirit connection, now widely confirmed by science, saying: “The more healthful the body, the greater will be the power of one’s spirit; the power of the intellect, the power of memory, the power of reflection will be greater.”
We are urged to take the utmost care of our health – not for the sake of health alone, but for the purpose of serving humanity. The Baha’i writings tell us it is most commendable to look after our health “with the good intention of serving humanity and of living long enough to perform our duty toward humanity.”
Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, says: “Resort ye, in times of sickness, to competent physicians; We have not set aside the use of materials means, rather have We confirmed it.”
Elsewhere the Baha’i writings state: “There are two ways of healing sickness, material means and spiritual means. The first is by the treatment of physicians; the second consisteth in prayers offered by the spiritual ones to God. Both means should be used and practiced.”
While prayer and meditation can be considered essential for a complete cure, we are advised not to solely rely on spiritual healing or substitute it for material methods, but rather to see spiritual healing as a valuable adjunct to medical science, recognizing they are both essential and complementary.
Baha’u’llah urged physicians to offer remedies and treatment with their hearts set on the divine confirmations. With the oneness of humanity as the central teaching of the Baha’i faith, the writings also urge doctors to be free from prejudice, as in this talk given by the prophet’s son saying: “This is worship: to serve humanity and to minister to the needs of the people. Service is prayer. A physician ministering to the sick, gently, tenderly, free from prejudice and believing in the solidarity of the human race – this is giving praise.”
As with most of the Baha’i teachings, moderation and balance is sought, and science is respected. This approach is consistent with one of the Baha’i faith’s fundamental principles – the harmony of science and religion.
Speaking on this principle in a public talk, the prophet’s son said: “If religion were contrary to logical reason then it would cease to be a religion and be merely a tradition. Religion and science are the two wings upon which our intelligence can soar into the heights, with which the human soul can progress. It is not possible to fly with one wing alone!”
Baha'is believe that religion without science risks becoming superstition, and science without religion risks becoming pure materialism.
Considering our struggle with a global pandemic, and with so much healing needed in the world, here is the short healing prayer we began with: “Thy name is my healing, O my God, and remembrance of Thee is my remedy. Nearness to Thee is my hope, and love for Thee is my companion. Thy mercy to me is my healing and my succor in both this world and the world to come. Thou, verily, art the All-Bountiful, the All-Knowing, the All-Wise.”
This is something we all can do – accompany someone you know, and share a healing prayer with them.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.