Faith in Focus: Baha'i beliefs on health and healing

“Thy name is my healing, O my God,” begins a commonly recited Baha’i healing prayer. While the Baha’i faith has many revealed prayers for healing, it also counsels its followers to consult highly-skilled physicians and take good care of their health.

The Baha’i Holy Writings state: “Although ill health is one of the unavoidable conditions of humans, truly it is hard to bear. The bounty of good health is the greatest of all gifts.”

The writings also point out the mind-body-spirit connection, now widely confirmed by science, saying: “The more healthful the body, the greater will be the power of one’s spirit; the power of the intellect, the power of memory, the power of reflection will be greater.”

We are urged to take the utmost care of our health – not for the sake of health alone, but for the purpose of serving humanity. The Baha’i writings tell us it is most commendable to look after our health “with the good intention of serving humanity and of living long enough to perform our duty toward humanity.”

Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, says: “Resort ye, in times of sickness, to competent physicians; We have not set aside the use of materials means, rather have We confirmed it.”