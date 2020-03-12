Faith in Focus: Baha'is celebrate the New Year

We all look forward to the coming of spring, the renewal of growth, greenery and the flowering of the landscape.
The Baha’i New Year begins at the vernal equinox, which falls on March 20 or 21 in the northern hemisphere. It is the first day in the Baha’i calendar year and is one of nine holy days where Baha’is suspend work. For Baha’is around the world, the coming of spring signals the start of a new year.
Apart from being a time of joy and celebration, Naw-Ruz, which means “New Day,” also signifies renewal and change. Just as the spring season brings light and life after a season of cold, darkness and dormancy, so does the Voice of the Creator revive and renew divine teachings throughout the ages in ever-expanding spiritual cycles.
A new day has dawned for humanity with the coming of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith and the prophet-herald, the Bab. These Persian names, meaning “The Glory of God” and “The Gate,” refer to the two most recent divine messengers who have appeared throughout history.
“This is the changeless Faith of God, eternal in the past, eternal in the future,” Baha’u’llah proclaimed. “The peoples of the world of whatever race or religion, derive their inspiration from one Heavenly Source, and are the subjects of one God.”
These twin Manifestations of God – Baha’u’llah and the Bab – have illumined human affairs and revealed new teachings to help dispel the darkness and chaos that has permeated much of the world.
Among the ancient Persians, this day was looked upon as a very holy day of the year – a day when hospitals and charitable institutions were founded, collections for the poor were made, and every effort put forth that it might not be allowed to pass without leaving some divine trace.
Naw-Ruz celebrations are as varied as the countries and cultures in which they are celebrated. The international Baha’i community appreciates and encourages the great variety of human cultures and works to protect and preserve the expression of all cultures.
There are no fixed rituals or practices in the commemoration of Holy Days. The Baha’i Faith largely reflects the local culture allowing for its unique ways to celebrate, pray and gather, using the Baha’i Holy Texts as the source of inspiration and guidance. While it may look different from place to place, the celebration is a joyful one that is open to all.
The New Year is a time of endings and beginnings, symbolizing renewal. Baha’is believe that the spiritual seasons and cycles are part of fulfilling God’s promise that God would never leave humanity without spiritual guidance.
The Baha’i Scriptures say, “The religion of God is one religion, but it must ever be renewed,” and “All the prophets are united in their message, and unshaken. They are like the sun; in different seasons they ascend from different rising points on the horizon.”
In speaking about this time, the New Day of God, the prophet’s son referred to it as “Spiritual Springtime,” saying: “Soon the whole world, as in springtime, will change its garb. The turning and falling of the autumn leaves is past; the bleakness of the winter time is over. The new year hath appeared and the spiritual springtime is at hand. The black earth is becoming a verdant garden; the deserts and mountains are teeming with red flowers; from the borders of the wilderness the tall grasses are standing like advance guards before the cypress and jessamine trees; while the birds are singing among the rose branches like the angels in the highest heavens, announcing the glad-tidings of the approach of that spiritual spring, and the sweet music of their voices is causing the real essence of all things to move and quiver.”
The Baha’i community wishes all our brothers and sisters peace and joy during this season of renewal whether you will be commemorating Naw-Ruz, Easter, Purim, Passover or approaching Ramadan.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.