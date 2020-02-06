Faith in Focus: Baha'is believe in hopeful future

The faith’s writings refer to a titanic spiritual struggle taking place that will ultimately be “unspeakably glorious” in it consequences. Baha’u’llah ― as the latest in the series of divinely inspired messengers who have guided humanity from age to age ― spoke about these creative energies, and proclaimed that humanity is now approaching the stage of maturity. He said, “Through the movement of Our Pen of Glory we have, at the bidding of the Omnipotent Ordainer, breathed a new life into every human frame, and instilled into every word a fresh potency. All created things proclaim the evidences of this worldwide regeneration.”

Baha’u’llah further said, “The whole earth is now in a state of pregnancy. The day is approaching when it will have yielded its noblest fruits, when from it will have sprung forth the loftiest trees, the most enchanting blossoms, the most heavenly blessings.”

Is it possible we are seeing death pangs and birth pangs at the same time? Old institutions, outmoded attitudes and habits of thinking, and hollow doctrines are exhibiting death pangs, while the forces working to reshape humanity into wholeness and the full recognition of its unity are expressing birth pangs. Confident that these two processes are happening at the same time, the Baha’i community is working to build new patterns of individual and community life.